Second HIV patient cleared of AIDS-causing virus

Reseachers have announced that a man infected with the HIV virus, which causes AIDS, is in sustained remission following a bone marrow transplant from an HIV-resistant donor. This makes the man, known as the "London patient," the second person ever to have been cleared of the fatal virus that affects some 37 million people worldwide.

The treatment and result was published in the international science journal Nature and is expected to be officially announced at a medical conference Tuesday.

The scientists used the same method applied that was successfully applied to an HIV-positive patient in Berlin in 2007.

"By achieving remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin patient was not an anomaly," lead researcher Ravindra Gupta said.

In both cases, the patients received bone marrow stem cells from donors who had genetic mutations to the HIV receptor, known as CCR5, that made them resistant to the virus. Replacing the infected patients' cells with the mutated ones seems to keep HIV from coming back after the treatment.

The "London patient" was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and has been on antiretroviral therapy (ARV) since 2012, which suppresses the virus but does not eliminate it. He received the bone marrow transplant in 2016 and has shown no signs of the virus for 19 months now.

"There is no virus there that we can measure. We can't detect anything," Gupta said. However, he cautioned that, "It's too early to say he's cured," instead describing the patient as "functionally cured" and "in remission."

