 Second HIV patient cleared of AIDS-causing virus | News | DW | 05.03.2019

News

Second HIV patient cleared of AIDS-causing virus

Doctors have used a bone marrow transplant method to rid an HIV-positive patient of the virus that causes the deadly AIDS disease. While hailing the results, they cautioned it is too early to say he has been cured.

HIV-Selbsttest (picture-alliance/dpa/K. Sponholz)

Reseachers have announced that a man infected with the HIV virus, which causes AIDS, is in sustained remission following a bone marrow transplant from an HIV-resistant donor. This makes the man, known as the "London patient," the second person ever to have been cleared of the fatal virus that affects some 37 million people worldwide.

The treatment and result was published in the international science journal Nature and is expected to be officially announced at a medical conference Tuesday.

The scientists used the same method applied that was successfully applied to an HIV-positive patient in Berlin in 2007.

"By achieving remission in a second patient using a similar approach, we have shown that the Berlin patient was not an anomaly," lead researcher Ravindra Gupta said.

In both cases, the patients received bone marrow stem cells from donors who had genetic mutations to the HIV receptor, known as CCR5, that made them resistant to the virus. Replacing the infected patients' cells with the mutated ones seems to keep HIV from coming back after the treatment.

The "London patient" was diagnosed with HIV in 2003 and has been on antiretroviral therapy (ARV) since 2012, which suppresses the virus but does not eliminate it. He received the bone marrow transplant in 2016 and has shown no signs of the virus for 19 months now.

"There is no virus there that we can measure. We can't detect anything," Gupta said. However, he cautioned that, "It's too early to say he's cured," instead describing the patient as "functionally cured" and "in remission."

cmb/rt (Reuters, AFP)

WWW links

Related content

Süd Sudan - Pfingstkirche

Africa's self-styled prophets and their 'miracles' 04.03.2019

A 'resurrection' turned out to be fake, but in keeping with the myriad of wondrous feats Africa's self-styled preachers and prophets claim. Millions are in awe of these 'men of God' who claim to cure AIDS or ring up God.

PrEP - Medikamente zur Vorbeugung von HIV

5 things to know about the HIV-prevention drug, PrEP 06.02.2019

US President Donald Trump has announced a plan to end the HIV/AIDS epidemic in America. The drug known as PrEP, which prevents spread of the disease, still faces challenges to widespread adoption around the world.

Kind mit HIV-Medikamenten in Moskau

Russia's HIV capital relies on tradition against epidemic 30.11.2018

For years, Russia's Urals have been beset by a severe HIV epidemic, with thousands of people of all backgrounds affected. How does the state plan to tackle it? Juri Rescheto traveled to Severouralsk to find out.

