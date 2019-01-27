 Data of 14,200 HIV patients leaked in Singapore | News | DW | 28.01.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Data of 14,200 HIV patients leaked in Singapore

The stolen data included the names, contact information and test results of thousands of people diagnosed with HIV in Singapore. The majority of the patients whose data was leaked are foreigners.

A drop of blood on a finger (picture-alliance/blickwinkel/McPhotos)

The confidential medical records of 14,200 people diagnosed with HIV in Singapore, the country's Health Ministry announced on Monday.

Authorities in Singapore said a US man is believed to be behind the leak, saying he published the data after obtaining the HIV registry records from his partner, a Singaporean doctor.

What we know so far:

  • The leaked records included 5,400 Singaporeans who were diagnosed with HIV up to January 2013, as well as some 8,800 foreigners who were diagnosed up until December 2011.
  • The patient's names, contact information, ID numbers, HIV test results and identification numbers as well as the personal information of 2,400 of their medical contacts was published online.
  • "We are sorry for the anxiety and distress caused by this incident," the Health Ministry said. "Our priority is the well-being of the affected individuals."
  • Authorities have blocked online access to the information, but warned that the data is still in the possession of the person who leaked it — and who could possibly publically release it again.
Watch video 05:13
Now live
05:13 mins.

Russia: The silent HIV epidemic

Suspect accessed data through doctor

Singaporean officials said they'd traced the leak back to a US man who was deported from Singapore in 2018 after serving a 28-month sentence for fraud and drug-related offenses.

According to the Health Ministry statement, the fraud charges stem from the man lying about his HIV status to maintain his employment pass. He'd also used forged degree certificates in job applications and lied to police, the ministry said.

The suspect gained access to the data through his partner — a Singaporean doctor who headed the country's National Public Health Unit from March 2012 to May 2013. The agency manages the national HIV registry.

The doctor was convicted of abetting the US suspect and is currently serving a 24-month sentence.

Watch video 01:32
Now live
01:32 mins.

Saving babies from HIV in Burkina Faso

Second major leak in Singapore

The leak on Monday is the latest health data breach to hit Singapore, a city-state home to 5.6 million people, including many expats.

In June and July last year, Singapore experienced it's largest-ever data breach when the health records of 1.5 million Singaporeans were stolen, including Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong.

An official inquiry into last year's data breach revealed earlier this month that a foreign state was likely behind the attack and that there were several failings that lead to the breach, inluding weaknesses in computer systems.

Watch video 02:22
Now live
02:22 mins.

HIV-prevention drug PrEP brings hope, and caution

rs/rt  (AFP, dpa)

Every evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Six hack attacks that shook the world

The data breach that affected lawmakers from across Germany's political spectrum was the latest in a string of prominent cyberattacks around the world. DW looks at five others that have made headlines. (04.01.2019)  

Singapore copes with record-high elderly suicide rate

In 2017, Singapore recorded its highest-ever number of suicides among people aged over 60. DW spoke with a suicide prevention specialist about what is causing this alarming trend and how the community is taking action. (15.08.2018)  

Singapore: Hackers get away with 1.5 million patients' public health records

Around a quarter of Singapore residents have had their health records breached following a cyberattack on the country's public health system. Hackers targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a two-time cancer survivor. (20.07.2018)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Russia: The silent HIV epidemic  

HIV-prevention drug PrEP brings hope, and caution  

Saving babies from HIV in Burkina Faso  

Related content

Paradise Papers Neue Enthüllungen zu Steueroasen

Paradise Papers — what you need to know 06.11.2017

The release of the leaked Paradise Papers has uncovered the complex world of global tax avoidance, showing it to be a much bigger business than previously supposed. And this is just the beginning.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 