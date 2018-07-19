 Singapore: Hackers get away with 1.5 million patients′ public health records | Asia| An in-depth look at news from across the continent | DW | 20.07.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Asia

Singapore: Hackers get away with 1.5 million patients' public health records

Around a quarter of Singapore residents have had their health records breached following a cyberattack on the country's public health system. Hackers targeted Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a two-time cancer survivor.

Marina Bay in Singapore (picture-alliance/robertharding/G. Hellier)

Singapore's government on Friday described the cyberattack on its public health system as "serious, unprecedented and massive."

A forensic probe launched by the city-state's Cyber Security Agency (CSA) found that hackers stole three years' worth of the personal data belonging to some 1.5 million people — including names, national identification numbers, addresses, genders, race and dates of birth.

Details of medicines prescribed to 160,000 of the 1.5 million affected patients were also stolen.

Watch video 02:13
Now live
02:13 mins.

Cyberattacks, drought, natural disasters among biggest global risks

The investigation "indicates this is a deliberate, targeted, and well-planned cyberattack and not the work of casual hackers or criminal gangs," Singapore Health Minister Gan Kim Yong told a press conference.

According to authorities, hackers used a malware-infected computer to gain access to the database at some point between June 27 and July 4, before administrators spotted "unusual activity." However, officials insisted that records relating to patients' test results and diagnoses were not compromised.

Authorities also refused to comment on the identity of the hackers, citing "operational security."

Read more: Opinion: The new digital insecurity

Prime minister targeted

According to officials, hackers were specifically trying to access the health records of Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a two-time cancer survivor.

"Attackers specifically and repeatedly targeted the personal particulars and outpatient information of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong," Gan told reporters.

Lee took to Facebook following news of the data breach, saying he was not sure what the attackers were hoping to find.

Read more: Cybersecurity: Why it's 'hard to protect yourself' online

"I don't know what the attackers were hoping to find. Perhaps they were hunting for some dark state secret, or at least something to embarrass me," Lee wrote. "My medication data is not something I would ordinarily tell people about, but there is nothing alarming in it."

By Friday evening, the prime minister's medical data had not been made publicly available online.

The latest data breach is the largest to date on the wealthy, hyper-connected city-state. A separate cyberattack on the Defense Ministry in 2017 resulted in the theft of personal data belonging to around 850 national servicemen and employees. 

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Security experts: businesses need to do more to protect customer data

dm/tj (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Cyber-insurance market bound to explode

The insurance market minimizing customers' losses in the event of a cyberattack is still tiny despite an increasing number of threats. But experts believe the situation is going to change drastically fairly soon. (26.05.2017)  

Around Singapore in time lapse

Video artist Keith Loutit spent three years documenting the booming growth of Singapore into a megalopolis. He set up his camera in the same spots over long periods and recorded about one million frames. (22.11.2016)  

Cybersecurity: Why it's 'hard to protect yourself' online

Governments have fallen victim to a string of high-profile cyberattacks in recent years. German IT expert Sandro Gaycken tells DW about cybersecurity's shortcomings and why he thinks Kaspersky did not work with Russia. (02.11.2017)  

Opinion: The new digital insecurity

The cyberattack on Germany's government network tells us nothing new about espionage but a lot about risk in the digital age. And that calls for some rethinking, says DW’s Matthias von Hein. (01.03.2018)  

Singapore PM Lee Hsien Loong's family reignite bitter feud

The prime minister's siblings accuse him of using state apparatus against them and "milking" their father's legacy. The brother says he will now flee the country in fear. (14.06.2017)  

Singapore still top place for doing business

When it comes to the efficiency of financial regulations and the ease of doing business, Singapore is second to none. The dynamic Asian city state once again tops the World Bank's 2016 global rankings. (28.10.2015)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Cyberattacks, drought, natural disasters among biggest global risks  

Security experts: businesses need to do more to protect customer data  

Related content

Singapur ASEAN Gipfel Premierminister Lee Hsien Loong

ASEAN host warns of threats to Southeast Asia from 'Islamic State' 28.04.2018

Singapore's prime minister warned that "Islamic State" posed a "very real" threat to Southeast Asia. Lee Hsien Loong said although IS had been defeated in Iraq and Syria, the group continued to threaten the region.

Singapur Kin Jong Un, Vivian Balakrishnan

US and North Korea begin preparations for historic summit 11.06.2018

President Donald Trump said "excitement is in the air" in Singapore ahead of his meeting with Kim Jong Un. North Korean state media heralded the summit as "a changed era" for Washington and Pyongyang.

Polizei vor den Toren der Istana in Singapur

Singapore deports two South Korean media members ahead of Trump-Kim meeting 10.06.2018

Security has been ramped-up on the island nation ahead of Tuesday's historic meeting. Parts of the country are in virtual lockdown as US President Trump and North Korean leader Kim prepare to meet on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 