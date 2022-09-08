Seahorses under threat in Portugal

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Aggressive fishing is threatening seahorses on Portugal’s coasts. Trawl nets are damaging the seagrass, which is their natural habitat.
To boost environmental awareness in Rwanda, the Biodiversity Conservation Organization (BIOCOOR) has launched a project for the young generation. It is aimed at students in schools, from early childhood to university.
World leaders are meeting in Portugal for an oceans summit to try to fix hot, polluted and overfished seas.
Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.
The event in Portugal will present a nonbinding declaration meant to curb ocean pollution and destruction, as well as discuss financing models for ocean preservation.
