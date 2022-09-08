 Seahorses under threat in Portugal | Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People | DW | 15.09.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Focus on Europe

Seahorses under threat in Portugal

Aggressive fishing is threatening seahorses on Portugal’s coasts. Trawl nets are damaging the seagrass, which is their natural habitat.

More in the Media Center

Fokus Europa Tschechien Futsal

Czech Republic: Roma children and futsal 08.09.2022

Videostill aus einer WDR-Übernahme. Die Verwendung als Vorschaubild für die Fokus Europa-Sendungsseite ist gegeben. Titel: Fokus Europa Frankreich Energienotstand Europamagazin Fokus Europa © WDR

France: Can nuclear power avert an energy crisis? 08.09.2022

Fokus Europa Finnland Värtsilä

A village in Finland divided over Putin's war 08.09.2022

Videostill aus einer WDR-Übernahme. Die Verwendung als Vorschaubild für die Fokus Europa-Sendungsseite ist gegeben. Titel: Fokus Europa Italien Flucht Europamagazin Fokus Europa © WDR

Afghan refugees find a new home in Venice 08.09.2022

More from Focus on Europe - DW's spotlight on people

Head of the right-wing Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) party, Giorgia Meloni speaks during a demonstration of Brothers of Italy and far-right Northern League (Lega Nord) party activists on September 9, 2019 during the new government confidence vote, outside the lower house of parliament in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo credit should read FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Italy’s far right gets into formation 15.09.2022

A man cleans an apartment destroyed after Russian shelling in Nikopol, Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 15, 2022. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

The angel of Donbass 15.09.2022

Britain's King Charles III, center, and other members of the royal family hold a vigil at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh, Scotland, Monday Sept. 12, 2022. (Jane Barlow/Pool via AP)

Long live the King 15.09.2022

Platinum Jubilee. File photo dated 17/10/19 of Queen Elizabeth II. The nation's faith leaders have voiced their support for beacons which will be lit in tribute to the Queen's Platinum Jubilee. Issue date: Friday February 4, 2022. The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby said the fires, which will light up the night sky across the UK and Commonwealth on June 2, will see people joining together in celebration and remind everyone of our common bond under the Crown. See PA story ROYAL Jubilee Beacons. Photo credit should read: Victoria Jones/PA Wire URN:65085171

A life lived for the United Kingdom 15.09.2022

More from Focus on Europe

09.2015 DW Focus on Europe (Sendungslogo)

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People 15.09.2022

30.10.2019 Ägyptische Wanderheuschrecke Anacridium aegyptium, Sardinien, Italien, Europa *** Egyptian Locust Anacridium aegyptium, Sardinia, Italy, Europe Copyright: imageBROKER/MichaelxDietrich iblmid05092727.jpg

Locusts plague Sardinia 08.09.2022

Titel: Fokus Italien Windenergie Tags: Italien, Sizilien, Trapani, Windkraft, Windräder, Windenergie

Italy: Wheat or solar power? 08.09.2022

Fokus Europa Großbritannien Schneider

Britain: The gentlemen tailors of Savile Row 08.09.2022

Read also

Eco Africa – The Environment Magazine Teaser: This week on Eco Africa we’ll meet the next generation of conservationists in Rwanda and find out why octopus fishing is creating marine pollution in Portugal. Kurzteaser: On Eco Africa: Deforestation is still a massive threat, but there are ways to grow small forests. Tags: Eco Africa, Environment, conservation, indigenous trees, octopus, fishing, peanut

The Next Generation of Environmentalists 17.06.2022

To boost environmental awareness in Rwanda, the Biodiversity Conservation Organization (BIOCOOR) has launched a project for the young generation. It is aimed at students in schools, from early childhood to university.

Strand von Elmina kurz vor Sonnenaufgang. Elmina, Ghana . 08.12.2010 . Copyright: Thomas Trutschel/ picture alliance/photothek

How to save the oceans from climate change and wildlife loss 27.06.2022

World leaders are meeting in Portugal for an oceans summit to try to fix hot, polluted and overfished seas.

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives

Saving precious seagrass meadows in the Maldives 02.11.2021

Vital marine ecosystems, seagrass meadows have for years been threatened by tourism and overdevelopment. Now conservationists are fighting to protect them for the future.

BALI, INDONESIA - JANUARY 27 : Plastic trash scattered on the beach which was brought in by the strong wave during the northwest monsoon season at Jimbaran beach on January 27, 2021 in Jimbaran, Bali, Indonesia. In Bali, famed among tourists for its beaches and sunsets, the northwest monsoon brings a different kind of arrival - vast amounts of plastic waste. From December to March, so much trash washes up on the beaches that the local government struggles to keep up and clean up. Locals and workers have together been collecting 80 tonnes of waste a day as it washes ashore at world-famous beaches from Seminyak to Kuta, the local government said. Almost 75 percent of it is plastic, according to a study by the Center of Remote Sensing and Ocean Sciences at Bali's Udayana University. In the absence of tourism due to Covid-19, the trash problem has become obvious on beaches almost entirely devoid of visitors. Indonesia is part of the U.N.'s Clean Seas campaign, which aims to halt the tide of plastic trash polluting the oceans. As part of its commitment, the government has vowed to reduce marine plastic waste by 70 percent by 2025. (Photo by Agung Parameswara/Getty Images)

UN Ocean Conference aims for new regulations to tackle pollution 27.06.2022

The event in Portugal will present a nonbinding declaration meant to curb ocean pollution and destruction, as well as discuss financing models for ocean preservation.