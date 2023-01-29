  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Israeli-Palestinian conflict
Artificial intelligence
Cornton Vale women's prison in Stirling, Scotland
Cornton Vale is an only all-female prison in ScotlandImage: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance
Law and JusticeUnited Kingdom

Scotland reviews transgender prisoners policy after outcry

40 minutes ago

Transgender prisoners would not be sent to a women's prison if they have a history of violence against women, at least until the review is completed, the Scottish government has said.

https://p.dw.com/p/4MqVf

The Scottish government said on Sunday that it would review the treatment of trans prisoners and introduce measures to prevent transgender people with a history of violence against women from being sent to female prisons.

During the review process, no newly convicted transgender prisoner with a history of violence against women would be placed in a female prison in Scotland, and no transgender person already in custody would be moved from a male prison to a female one.

"We must not allow any suggestion to take root that trans women pose an inherent threat to women. Predatory men are the risk to women. However, as with any group in society, a small number of trans women will offend and be sent to prison," Justice Secretary Keith Brown, said in a statement.

"I hope that the measures ... will offer reassurance in the ongoing ability of the prison service to manage trans individuals and ensure the safety of all prisoners," he added.

Isla Bryson in Glasgow
A jury has found the transgender woman Isla Bryson guilty of raping two women before transitioningImage: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire/empics/picture alliance

Public outrage over Isla Bryson case

On Thursday, Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said that a transgender woman who raped two women before beginning to transition will not be sent to Scotland's only all-female prison.

31-year-old Isla Bryson, previously known as Adam Graham, was convicted at the High Court in Glasgow on Tuesday of raping one woman in 2016 and another in 2019.

Bryson, who claimed during the trial to have decided to transition gender aged 29, was reportedly due to be held at Cornton Vale women's prison ahead of sentencing next month, stirring widespread public anger.

Dispute between Edinburgh and London

Sturgeon's devolved government passed legislation last month to make it easier for people to self-identify their gender, sparking a dispute with the British government.

To leave or not to leave? - The Scottish question

The bill supports a self-identification process for changing gender and a lower minimum age. However, the UK government has blocked the law from obtaining royal assent, citing the potential negative impact on UK-wide equalities legislation, and setting up a legal showdown between the two governments.

dh/dj (Reuters, AFP)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Justice Secretary statement on protecting prisoners

www.gov.scot
Skip next section Related topics

Related topics

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian tank fires a shell in Ukraine

Kyiv and Wagner dispute Blahodatne control in Ukraine

Conflicts4 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

A billboard along a busy street shows Pope Francis, as motorcyles and cars drive by

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Pope Francis travels to Congo with a pious wish for peace

Religion11 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A motorbike ambulance, a two-wheeler with a sidecar consisting of a hospital bed on wheels, travels on a dirt road through Abhujmarh

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

India: Using a motorcycle ambulance to get to hospital

Health5 hours ago6 images
More from Asia

Germany

Karim Adeyemi celebrates a goal for Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi finally makes his mark for Borussia Dortmund

Karim Adeyemi finally makes his mark for Borussia Dortmund

Sports2 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An elderly customer reads a book as he sits near the stacks of fantasy and horror books in a bookstore

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Russia bans LGBTQ-friendly content under new law

Politics7 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Arrival of Hungarian Jews in Auschwitz-Birkenau.

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

UAE may include Holocaust in school curriculums

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

Meta, formerly Facebook, corporate headquarters is seen in Menlo Park, California on November 9, 2022

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Could tech layoffs spread to rest of US economy?

Business10 hours ago
More from North America

Latin America

A man rolling a tire into a blockade of burning tires on the streets of Port-au-Prince

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

Haiti in turmoil as police riot over officer deaths

PoliticsJanuary 28, 2023
More from Latin America
Go to homepage