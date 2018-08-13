 Scores dead after Italy′s Genoa bridge collapse | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 15.08.2018

Europe

Scores dead after Italy's Genoa bridge collapse

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called for "all infrastructure" to be checked after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa. The cause is still unclear but a number of possibilities have been flagged.

Watch video 01:59
Now live
01:59 mins.

Rescuers search for survivors of Genoa bridge collapse

Italian rescue workers searched through the night and into the morning on Wednesday, in hope of finding survivors of a bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa.

A 100-meter section of the Morandi Bridge, known as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," collapsed amid torrential rain on Tuesday causing vehicles on the bridge to fall some 45 meters, but it is unclear what actually caused the incident.

Developments on Wednesday

  • Authorities raised the death toll to 35.
  • Many of the injured remain in serious condition.

  • Italy's transport minister called for senior managers to resign at the company operating the bridge

At least 30 vehicles fell 45 meters after the section of the Maorandi Bridge they were on collapsed (Reuters/Italian Firefighters Press Office)

Calls for infrastructure overhall

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the incident. He described the catastrophe as "a serious wound for Genoa, Liguria and Italy" and that "all infrastructure" across the country needed to be double-checked. "We must not allow another tragedy like this to happen again," he added.

Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the incident was a "huge tragedy" and that the collapse was "unacceptable," adding that if negligence played a role "whoever made a mistake must pay."

President Sergio Mattarella echoed the calls for better conditions on Italian roads.

"Italians have the right to modern and efficient infrastructure that accompanies them safely through their everyday lives," Mattarella said.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who sent their condolences.

Karte Morandi Brücke, Genua, Italien EN

The Morandi Bridge: The Morandi Bridge was designed by Riccardo Morandi and built in 1967. It was built using reinforced concrete which was the best-known technology at the time. It is one of Genoa's most important pieces of infrastructure, providing a link to the Italian Riviera and France's southern coast.

Why it happened: The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but some of the potential causes include a possible lightning strike due to the storm at the time of the collapse, an engineering failure, aging infrastructure and corrosion.

Concerns over infrastructure: Following the bridge's collapse, Italy's CNR civil engineering society said the working lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 1960s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge has been in use for more than five decades.

  • The Chirajara Bridge in Colombia is demolished (picture-alliance/C. Contreras)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Chirajara Bridge, Colombia

    The Chirajara Bridge was intended to connect two tunnels between Bogota and Villavicencio. But as the two sections were being put together in January 2018 one of the pylons broke away, killing nine people. Investigators pointed to a construction error, which meant the other section was also in serious danger of collapsing. It bridge was ultimately blown up in July (pictured).

  • Train crash in Studenka, Czech Republic (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Galgonek)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Studenka Bridge, Czech Republic

    Workers were renovating the Studenka Bridge in August 2008 when it suddenly collapsed. Just as it fell away, however, a speeding train was headed towards the scene of the accident. Traveling at 120 kilometers per hour (75 mph), the train plunged into rubble below. It remains unclear what exactly caused the collapse, but investigators have since found several faults in the construction.

  • Minnesota Bridge collapse (picture-alliance/dpa/L. Smith)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Mississippi Bridge, USA

    The 580-meter (1900 feet), eight-lane bridge in Minneapolis was a crucial artery between two city districts. Renovation work began just days before the collapse on August 1, 2007. Even though just one lane was open at the time, 13 people were killed in the accident. Investigators said a construction error led to the bridge caving in.

  • Sampoong Department Store collapse in Seoul (picture-alliance/Yonhap)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Sampoong Department Store, South Korea

    It only took a matter of seconds for the Sampoong Department Store in Seoul to collapse in on itself on June 29, 1995, killing more than 500 people. A probe uncovered a spate of building violations: several regulations were ignored, the building was shoddily constructed and several of the wrong building materials were used.

  • Rana Plaza disaster in Bangladesh (picture-alliance/dpa/A. Abdullah)

    The deadliest bridge and building collapses

    Rana Plaza, Bangladesh

    The collapse of the Rana Plaza in Bangladesh's Dhaka District marks the deadliest structural failure in modern history. The eight-story commercial building collapsed on April 24, 2013, killing 1,135 people. A day before, police had banned access after cracks were found in the structure. However, garment workers were still ordered to return the following day and were caught in the disaster.


law/kms (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

