Scores dead after Italy's Genoa bridge collapse

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has called for "all infrastructure" to be checked after the collapse of the Morandi Bridge in Genoa. The cause is still unclear but a number of possibilities have been flagged.
Italian rescue workers searched through the night and into the morning on Wednesday, in hope of finding survivors of a bridge collapse in the Italian city of Genoa.
A 100-meter section of the Morandi Bridge, known as Genoa's "Brooklyn Bridge," collapsed amid torrential rain on Tuesday causing vehicles on the bridge to fall some 45 meters, but it is unclear what actually caused the incident.
Developments on Wednesday
Italy's transport minister called for senior managers to resign at the company operating the bridge
Calls for infrastructure overhall
Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte interrupted his holiday to visit the scene of the incident. He described the catastrophe as "a serious wound for Genoa, Liguria and Italy" and that "all infrastructure" across the country needed to be double-checked. "We must not allow another tragedy like this to happen again," he added.
Italian Infrastructure and Transport Minister Danilo Toninelli said the incident was a "huge tragedy" and that the collapse was "unacceptable," adding that if negligence played a role "whoever made a mistake must pay."
President Sergio Mattarella echoed the calls for better conditions on Italian roads.
"Italians have the right to modern and efficient infrastructure that accompanies them safely through their everyday lives," Mattarella said.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin were among the world leaders who sent their condolences.
The Morandi Bridge: The Morandi Bridge was designed by Riccardo Morandi and built in 1967. It was built using reinforced concrete which was the best-known technology at the time. It is one of Genoa's most important pieces of infrastructure, providing a link to the Italian Riviera and France's southern coast.
Why it happened: The cause of the collapse is still unknown, but some of the potential causes include a possible lightning strike due to the storm at the time of the collapse, an engineering failure, aging infrastructure and corrosion.
Concerns over infrastructure: Following the bridge's collapse, Italy's CNR civil engineering society said the working lifespan of bridges built during the 1950s and 1960s was only about 50 years. The Morandi Bridge has been in use for more than five decades.
