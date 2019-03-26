 Scandal-hit German fintech Wirecard secures $1 billion investment | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 24.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Business

Scandal-hit German fintech Wirecard secures $1 billion investment

Wirecard has secured investor Softbank as a partner for its expansion into Asia. The funding comes after the German fintech was accused of account fixing which cost the company $10 billion in market value.

Deutschland Wirecard (picture-alliance/dpa/S. Hoppe)

Softbank intends to invest $1 billion (€ 890 million) in a convertible bond issue to help Wirecard move into Japan and South Korea, the German firm announced on Wednesday. The Japanese bank will buy a 5.6% stake of the troubled digital payment processing platform.

The news sent shares in Wirecard up more than 6% in morning trading in Frankfurt on Wedneday, and at 1500 CET the stock gained nearly 8%. Softbank's bond investment will convert into 6.9 million shares in five years at a price of €130 per share.

Infografik Wirecard stock prices EN

Wirecard's volatile share prices

The investment has to be approved by Wirecard shareholders at an annual meeting on June 18. Wirecard will be publishing their annual financial statement tomorrow.

Read more: What’s behind the remarkable rise of German fintech Wirecard?

Softbank is invested in a number of technology companies around the world, including Uber and Sprint in the United States as well as the used-car platform Auto1 in Germany.

The investment comes soon after Wirecard became embroiled in an international investigation over the handling of its accounts. In late January, the British newspaper Financial Times (FT) first reported about alleged account fixing and document forgery, causing Wirecard's shares to plummet 35% and wiping $10 billion off its market value.

Wirecard hit back though, accusing the FT journalist who had spread the allegation of manipulating financial markets. At the height of the scandal, Germany's financial markets regulator Bafin banned short-selling the Wirecard stock in an unprecedented move to protect the company. 

Although the regulator did not dispute the FT’s reporting, they reported concerns to prosecutors in Munich, Germany, to investigate whether financial short-sellers were tipped off about the FT’s reporting ahead of publication. The newspaper described Wirecard’s accusations as "a smokescreen obscuring the serious allegations that were revealed by the FT."

An external review last month found evidence of possible criminal offences by individual employees  in east Asia, but not of widespread corruption.

Watch video 01:39

German prosecutors investigate Wirecard short-selling

 

DW recommends

Wirecard: German watchdog files market manipulation charges

An unspecified number of people are suspected of trying to manipulate Wirecard's shares to benefit so-called short-sellers. Wirecard's share price collapsed earlier this year after its Asian units were accused of fraud. (16.04.2019)  

Wirecard kicks Commerzbank out of DAX

A Bavarian startup specializing in online payments nudges Germany's second-largest bank out of the country's DAX index. Analysts say it's the latest sign of fintech firms outshining traditional lenders. (05.09.2018)  

Wirecard: Why the German digital payment firm is under fire

Three reports by the Financial Times have accused Wirecard's Singapore office of forgery, falsification of accounts and money laundering. A probe has now been opened into the journalist who made the accusations. (18.02.2019)  

What’s behind the remarkable rise of German fintech Wirecard?

When a little-known online payments firm from a small German town called Aschheim overtakes Deutsche Bank in stock market value, people tend to take notice. What makes Wirecard tick? (15.08.2018)  

Audios and videos on the topic

German prosecutors investigate Wirecard short-selling  

Related content

Deutschland Wirecard

German fintech Wirecard stock jumps after corruption charge clearance 26.03.2019

The German fintech company had been accused of cooking its books to inflate profits. An independent investigation has found that the accusations were false, though individual employees in Asia may be charged with crimes.

BdTD Bild des Tages l Wetter l Gewitter über Malta

Malta in the eye of a financial tempest 25.03.2019

Could a nation of 450,000 pose a threat to global efforts to track money laundering and enforce economic sanctions? Probes by local magistrates, US prosecutors and EU politicians are all asking the same question. 

Statoil Plattform Sleipner T Norwegen

Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund to remain invested in Big Oil stocks 08.03.2019

Oslo has said the oil fund will only shed its stakes in oil and gas explorers and producers. It was widely expected that the world's biggest sovereign fund would dump all of its oil and gas investments for good.

Advertisement

Iranians struggle under US sanctions

A further tightening of restrictions from the US is expected to increase the cost of living in Iran further.  