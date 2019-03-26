 Wirecard: German watchdog files market manipulation charges | News | DW | 16.04.2019

News

Wirecard: German watchdog files market manipulation charges

An unspecified number of people are suspected of trying to manipulate Wirecard's shares to benefit so-called short-sellers. Wirecard's share price collapsed earlier this year after its Asian units were accused of fraud.

Wirecard (Reuters/W. Rattay)

Germany's financial market regulator filed charges against multiple people for allegedly trying to manipulate the share price of payment services provider Wirecard AG.

The Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) opened a probe into the matter after the German company's stock fell 40 percent in late January in response to several Financial Times articles that accused Wirecard of fraud.

What you need to know:

  • BaFin confirmed to DW that it had filed the charges with prosecutors in the southern city of Munich. Der Spiegel magazine first reported on the filing.
  • A spokeswoman at the watchdog said the suspects were accused of trying to manipulate Wirecard's share price as part of a "short attack." She did not provide any details on their identity.
  • Der Spiegel reported that BaFin had targeted a dozen people, including journalists at the Financial Times.
  • The regulator's probes into "other potential attempts to manipulate Wirecard AG shares are continuing," the spokeswoman said.

Read more: Wirecard: Why the German digital payment firm is under fire

Watch video 01:39

German prosecutors investigate Wirecard short-selling

What happened to Wirecard's share price? It entered a downward spiral after the Financial Times ran a series of articles that accused the company's Asian offices of artificially inflating profits by shuffling cash between themselves — a scheme known as "round-tripping." The paper reported that two Wirecard executives were aware of the fraud. The company denied any knowledge of the scheme and an independent audit cleared the company of criminal liability.

Regulators enter the fray: BaFin and its European counterpart, the European Securities and Markets Authorities (ESMA), banned short selling of Wirecard's stock on February 18 amid fears that it could harm the broader market. It was the first time BaFin had issued a ban on a single company's stock.

What does Wirecard do? Based in Munich, Wirecard offers payment services for banks and other types of financial institutions. The company's stock price soared in 2018, pushing Germany's second-largest lender, Commerzbank, out of the DAX in September.

What is short-selling? It's a type of trade that bets on a share price dropping in the near future. Short sellers borrow shares from a lender and sell them, usually having committed to return the share at a fixed point in the future. If the share price then falls, the short-seller can re-buy the shares, give them back to the lender, and keep the difference. 

Watch video 03:07

Wirecard pushes Commerzbank out of the DAX

DW recommends

Wirecard: Why the German digital payment firm is under fire

Three reports by the Financial Times have accused Wirecard's Singapore office of forgery, falsification of accounts and money laundering. A probe has now been opened into the journalist who made the accusations. (18.02.2019)  

German fintech Wirecard stock jumps after corruption charge clearance

The German fintech company had been accused of cooking its books to inflate profits. An independent investigation has found that the accusations were false, though individual employees in Asia may be charged with crimes. (26.03.2019)  

Germany bans short selling of Wirecard stock

Short sellers have been hounding the share price of one Germany's biggest financial technology companies in recent weeks. German and European regulators said they feared contagion. (18.02.2019)  

Wirecard shares tumble amid fraud accusations

A senior accounting executive reportedly engaged in forgery of contracts. Wirecard is Germany's third-largest financial group in the DAX index and had been a darling of investors. (31.01.2019)  

