Germany bans short selling of Wirecard stock

Short sellers have been hounding the share price of one Germany's biggest financial technology companies in recent weeks. German and European regulators said they feared contagion.
German and European financial market regulators banned short-selling shares of German payment services company Wirecard on Monday following weeks of turbulence in its share price.
German regulator BaFin said continued short selling — a type of trade that bets on a share price dropping in the near future — could negatively impact the wider market. Short sellers started targeting the stock in earnest after a newspaper report of fraud at the company.
Read more: What’s behind the remarkable rise of German fintech Wirecard?
The European Securities and Markets Authorities (ESMA) said it supported the decision as "appropriate and proportionate."
The ban, BaFin's first to apply to a single company stock, caused a 13.1 percent hike in Wirecard's share price to €113 ($127.24) in Monday trading.
The company welcomed "all measures" that would help to "quickly clear up" recent events.
Read more: Wirecard: German fintech star's shares fall after police raid Singapore offices
Allegations, counter allegations
The move came the company's share price dropped from a high of €199 in response to reports in Britain's Financial Times newspaper accusing Wirecard of fraud.
The company has dismissed the allegations as "defamatory" and vowed to sue the newspaper.
Read more: Little known payments firm Wirecard overtakes Deutsche Bank
BaFin and German prosecutors have since expanded a probe into irregularities at Wirecard to examine allegations that a Financial Times journalist committed market manipulation. The journalist is suspected of notifying someone about Wirecard's irregularities before the Financial Times published an accompanying article.
The newspaper said the allegation was "baseless and false."
Based in Munich, Wirecard offers various payment services for banks and other types of financial institutions.
amp/msh (AP, Reuters, AFP, dpa)
Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.
Singapore police have raided the offices of the German payment company on suspicion of fraud. Hailed as a market champion, it has been dogged by fraud accusations, losing 22 percent of its market share since January 1. (08.02.2019)
A senior accounting executive reportedly engaged in forgery of contracts. Wirecard is Germany's third-largest financial group in the DAX index and had been a darling of investors. (31.01.2019)
A Bavarian startup specializing in online payments nudges Germany's second-largest bank out of the country's DAX index. Analysts say it's the latest sign of fintech firms outshining traditional lenders. (05.09.2018)
When a little-known online payments firm from a small German town called Aschheim overtakes Deutsche Bank in stock market value, people tend to take notice. What makes Wirecard tick? (15.08.2018)