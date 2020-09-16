Visit the new DW website

Sarah Willis

Sarah Willis is a British hornist and a television presenter. Since 2014, she hosts the weekly music magazine "Sarah's Music" for DW.

Sarah Willis was born in Maryland, USA, and grew up in Tokyo, Boston, Moscow, and then in England. She started taking French horn lessons at age 14. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, she became Second Horn in the Berlin State Opera under Daniel Barenboim. In 2001, she became the first female player in the brass section of the Berlin Philharmonic. She also worked with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.

A world without Beethoven? A new DW film explores his influence today 16.09.2020

A world without Beethoven? A new DW film explores his influence today 16.09.2020

From rock to jazz, the composer left his mark on today's music, often in surprising places. Sarah Willis dives into the topic in a new DW documentary.
Mozart goes Mambo in Havana 26.06.2020

Mozart goes Mambo in Havana 26.06.2020

Berlin Philharmonic Orchestra member Sarah Willis combines classical music with Cuban rhythms on the streets of Havana in the new documentary film, 'Mozart y Mambo.'
Sarah's Berlin Music 08.12.2017

Sarah's Berlin Music 08.12.2017

Berlin, Berlin! Germany´s capital is full of music and many episodes of Sarah´s Music have been filmed here. Sarah Willis shares some of her favourite Berlin episodes so far.
Sarah's Music - Albrecht's Oboe 24.11.2017

Sarah's Music - Albrecht's Oboe 24.11.2017

Star oboist Albrecht Mayer is Sarah Willis´s guest on this episode of Sarah´s Music explaining and celebrating the oboe – the ‘Instrument of the Year 2017’!
Sarah's Music - John Adams in Berlin 12.10.2017

Sarah's Music - John Adams in Berlin 12.10.2017

The American composer and conductor John Adams is this year's Composer in Residence at the Berlin Philharmonic. In this episode he talks to Sarah Willis about composing, conducting and creative thinking.
Sarah's Music - Sound Unbound at the Barbican 25.08.2017

Sarah's Music - Sound Unbound at the Barbican 25.08.2017

Sarah Willis explores the Barbican Centre's Sound Unbound Festival and finds exciting music in every corner of the performing arts center including the London Symphony Orchestra and Sarah's own Pop-Up Horns event.
Sarah's Music - The Australian World Orchestra 11.08.2017

Sarah's Music - The Australian World Orchestra 11.08.2017

For this episode, Sarah is in Sydney, Australia, where some of Australia´s top classical musicians from home and abroad are performing as part of the unique Australian World Orchestra - conducted by Sir Simon Rattle.
Sarah's Team Music 04.08.2017

Sarah's Team Music 04.08.2017

The Sarah´s Music Team know the program better than anyone else. In this episode the team, usually behind the camera but today in front, tell Sarah Willis which were their favourite episodes so far and why.
The Pacific Music Festival 28.07.2017

The Pacific Music Festival 28.07.2017

Sarah Willis is in Sapporo, Japan for the Pacific Music Festival. This inspiring music festival was founded by the legendary Leonard Bernstein in 2001. Each year young musicians from more than 20 countries are involved.
Sarah's Music - The Music Academy of the West 14.07.2017

Sarah's Music - The Music Academy of the West 14.07.2017

Sarah Willis spends a day at the inspiring Music Academy of the West in Santa Barbara, where every summer, the halls and the beach are filled with music played by talented young musicians from all over the world.
Sarah's Music - Sarah's Soloists 07.07.2017

Sarah's Music - Sarah's Soloists 07.07.2017

Sarah Willis revisits some of her favourite soloists she has featured on Sarah's Music so far - we have had such wonderful stars from the music world on our programme!
Sarah's Music - New World Symphony in Miami 30.06.2017

Sarah's Music - New World Symphony in Miami 30.06.2017

Sarah Willis visits the New World Symphony in Miami and follows the preparations for a “Wallcast Concert”. She talks to conductor and co-founder Michael Tilson Thomas and explores the Gehry building - even the roof!
Musicians4UnitedEurope 09.06.2017

Musicians4UnitedEurope 09.06.2017

Top classical musicians show their support for a united Europe at a special benefit concert at the Radialsystem in Berlin. Sarah Willis is passionate about the message of this newly formed group, Musicians4UnitedEurope.
Sarah´s Music - Best of the Horn Challenges 02.06.2017

Sarah´s Music - Best of the Horn Challenges 02.06.2017

From opera stars Anna Netrebko and Placido Domingo to jazz legend Wynton Marsalis, all of Sarah´s guests on the program have bravely accepted the Sarah´s Music Horn Challenge. Here are some of our absolute favorites!
Sarah's Music - Fundraising with Music 26.05.2017

Sarah‘s Music - Fundraising with Music 26.05.2017

In this episode Sarah Willis presents some highlights of a big fundraising event in Bonn - the 6th German AIDS-Foundation Opera Gala. International opera singers perform, accompanied by the Beethoven Orchestra Bonn.
Sarah's Music: The Afghan Women's Orchestra 19.05.2017

Sarah's Music: The Afghan Women's Orchestra 19.05.2017

"Zohra," the Afghan Women's Orchestra, play in Berlin for the first time. Sarah Willis meets these brave and inspiring young musicians and speaks to the two female conductors about fighting for the right to play music.
