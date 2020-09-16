Sarah Willis is a British hornist and a television presenter. Since 2014, she hosts the weekly music magazine "Sarah's Music" for DW.

Sarah Willis was born in Maryland, USA, and grew up in Tokyo, Boston, Moscow, and then in England. She started taking French horn lessons at age 14. After the fall of the Berlin Wall, she became Second Horn in the Berlin State Opera under Daniel Barenboim. In 2001, she became the first female player in the brass section of the Berlin Philharmonic. She also worked with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, the London Symphony Orchestra and the Sydney Symphony Orchestra.