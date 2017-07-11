Salman Rushdie: Iran denies responsibility for attack

Iran on Monday blamed award-winning author Salman Rushdie and his supporters over an attack which left the novelist hospitalized and on a ventilator.

"Salman Rushdie exposed himself to popular outrage by insulting Islamic sanctities and crossing the red lines of 1.5 billion Muslims," Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani said in Tehran's first official reaction to the attack.

"During the attack on Salman Rushdie, we do not consider anyone other than himself and his supporters worthy of reproach, reproach and condemnation," he said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has accused Iran of inciting violence against the author.

The Iranian foreign minstry denied any involvement with the attack, and Kanaani added: "No one has the right to accuse Iran in this regard."

On Friday, an attacker ran onto the stage where Rushdie was due to deliver a lecture in New York state before stabbing him multiple times, including in the neck. His condition is now improving.

The author was famously the subject of a 1989 fatwa, or decree, by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The leader said Rushdie's novel "The Satanic Verses" disparaged Islam.

Iran's semi-official 15 Khordad Foundation had also placed a $3.3 million (€3.2 million) bounty on his head.

The government later distanced itself from the 1989 fatwa. But in 2019 the current leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, had his Twitter account suspended for posting that the fatwa was "solid and irrevocable."

Nuclear deal looms

During the same press briefing, foreign ministry spokesperson Kanaani said Iran could come on board with a European Union proposal to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, so long as no so-called "red lines" are crossed.

"Red lines" are conditions set out by Iran, the United States and other parties that would provoke a conflict if breached.

However, one anonymous senior official from Iran told Reuters: "We are in no rush."

"We are selling our oil, we have reasonable trade with many countries, including neighboring countries, we have our friends like Russia and China that both are at odds with Washington ... our [nuclear] program is advancing," they said. "Why should we retreat?"

