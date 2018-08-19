 Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin | Lifestyle | DW | 26.04.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Lifestyle

Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin

Each year, Lesbian Visibility Day on April 26 gives prominence to an often unseen minority. In Weimar Berlin, before the Nazis seized power, writer Ruth Roellig put same-sex female desire on the map for the first time.

Die deutsche Journalistin Ruth Roellig (DW/E. Anarte)

It was 1928 and Berlin was undergoing a revolution. Poverty, insecurity and political polarization were everywhere. Yet at the same time, the German capital was enjoying a taste of freedom that had once seemed utopian. The storm of fascism had not arrived yet, and women and sexual minorities were eager to claim their place in society.

"The Weimar Republic was, especially in Berlin, in eruption," Sabine Balke, managing director of the Digital German Women's Archive, told DW. "Everything was possible."

Or so it seemed. Even though female emancipation was making day-to-day strides, crossdressers could still be arrested on the streets, and homosexual relations were criminalized.

Lesbians, often considered the most invisible group within what we today call the LGBTQ community, also had a glimpse of how the world could be if its rules were different. What we know about that today is to a great extent due to the work of a woman who drew the map of same-sex female love and desire in that era.

Read moreBerlin's LGBTQI refugee home: Where embittered victims become perpetrators

Heady times

Ruth Roellig (1878-1969) began writing just after finishing school. Hers was a male, straight world, yet she soon managed to publish fiction and travel journals. But it was the Weimar Republic and the relative press freedom that came with it that paved the way for some of her most remarkable works, at least from a contemporary perspective.

"For lesbians, the more relaxed censorship under the Republic was important. Many new lesbian magazines appeared," historian Laurie Marhoefer told DW. Garçonne, Die Freundin or Frauenliebe were some of the publications that gave homosexual and bisexual women a place not just to tell their own stories but also to discover safe spaces and leisure activities that did not force them to hide their sexual orientation.

"One could go to the clubs and meet similar people, other lesbian women, to dance, to make music," Balke says. It was the time when cabaret queen Claire Waldoff's - also openly homosexual - rebel voice was played in the radios all over the country.

Title page of Berlin's Lesbian Women (DW/E. Anarte)

Title page of "Berlin's Lesbian Women"

Pioneering work and historic document

Through her articles in Frauenliebe, Roellig became a prominent figure in the lesbian scene of Weimar Berlin. Publishing those pieces also meant outing herself, but it did not seem to be a great danger at the time. As it often does, progress must have felt irreversible.

Nonetheless, it wasn't until 1928 that her greatest contribution to the lesbian history in Germany was published. In Berlins lesbische Frauen (Berlin's Lesbian Women), she extensively depicted the German capital's network of bars, cafés and clubs aimed at this public. It was much more than a pioneering queer city guide.

Read moreA burial ground for lesbians in Berlin

"It's very important because it's evidence of what was there," Sabine Balke underlines. Also the head of Spinnboden, Berlin's lesbian archive, Balke is aware of the historical importance of such a document: "In the 70s, when women started to fight for a more open sexuality or against the abortion ban, they did not know that there had been something similar in the 1920s."

Bood cover Lila Nächte (DW/E. Anarte)

'Berlin's Lesbian Women' reappeared in the 1970s as 'Lila Nächte' (Purple Nights)

The backlash

The rise of the Nazis to power in 1933 also meant the end of this brief period of sexual emancipation. The magazines and venues that in the previous decade had become so important for sexual minorities were shut down. Roellig's life also changed forever. "She had exposed herself," says Balke. "She could not write as a lesbian woman anymore. She had to quickly make sure that everything disappeared."

Yet it was not the end of her writing career. Ruth Roellig did publish another novel in 1937: Soldaten, Tod, Tänzerin ("Soldiers, Death, Dancer"). With its anti-Semitic content, this book left a disturbing legacy. Within a few years, around six million Jews would be killed in the Holocaust. Roellig never wrote again.

Historian Laurie Marhoefer insists on the need to underline the controversial part of this pioneer in lesbian activism: "Every time we mention her, we also have to consider this part of her legacy. She was no 'bystander' in the Nazi period."

Sabine Balke (DW/E. Anarte)

Sabine Balke ist managing director of the German Digital Women's Archive

No black and white

Balke agrees, but also thinks it's important to go beyond that. "It was a question of survival. That's why we today cannot just say: She was a Nazi." After having openly maintained a lifestyle hated by the regime, Ruth Roellig was in complete danger. "But it could also be that she found that all right and was genuinely anti-Semitic," she adds.

"I think this shows us that people do not have only one story, and that they're not only good, or only bad" – a concept that, as Balke points out, Hannah Arendt underscored in her work.

Whether Roellig was truly anti-Semitic or not is a question we cannot answer nowadays, Balke believes: "It's very hard to judge." By the time she died in Berlin, in 1969, she no longer held openly anti-Semitic views nor was she openly lesbian. What remain are her books and articles, the controversial legacy of the woman who made lesbians visible in Berlin decades before the Stonewall riots and the first gay pride marches.

At the time, however, Roellig was probably unaware of the importance of Berlins lesbische Frauen, Balke believes. The book was lost for many years and re-edited in the 1970s under the title Lila Nächte (Purple Nights). And for Balke, thanks to that book, "Ruth Roellig lives in our history."

  • Margarete Heymann-Loebenstein (Gemeinfrei)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Margarete Heymann-Loebenstein

    Her name stands for avant-garde ceramics and entrepreneurial talent. After just a few months at the Bauhaus school — the men made sure she could not continue — the talented young woman founded the Haël ceramic workshops in Brandenburg. Her plates, pots, cups and saucers became known around the world.

  • Gunta Stölzl and a few collagues (picture-alliance/akg-images)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Gunta Stölzl

    Between 1919 and 1933, 780 men and 500 women studied at the Bauhaus. One of the women was Gunta Stölzl, a master weaver and later head of the weaving workshop at the Bauhaus Dessau from 1925 to 1926. She designed great carpets and woven materials.

  • Anni Albers (Kunstsammlung NRW/Helen M. Post)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Anni Albers

    The coveted painting, architecture and sculpture classes were reserved exclusively for men. Female applicants were placed in a "women's class" created just for them that led straight to the weaving workshop from 1921 onwards. When Anni Albers began her studies in Weimar in 1922, she automatically moved on to Gunta Stölzl's weaving class after her introductory course with Johannes Itten.

  • Marianne Brandt (Tecnolumen)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Marianne Brandt

    Marianne Brandt ended up studying metalworking in what was essentially a male-only domain — and she was more successful than many of her fellow students. Her ideas greatly influenced the development of design in the 20th century. Her tea and coffee sets were famous and her spectacular lamp designs are iconic classics.

  • Gertrud Grunow (Elisabeth Sandmann Verlag GmbH)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Gertrud Grunow

    In the early 20th century, Gertrud Grunow developed her own style of teaching music. At the Bauhaus school, she taught students and masters alike the equal, harmonious use of all the senses.

  • Barcelona-Pavillon by Mies van der Rohe in Barcelona (picture-alliance/Arcaid/D. Clapp)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Lilly Reich

    Lilly Reich worked alongside Bauhaus director Mies van der Rohe. In January 1932, he appointed her head of the construction/development department and weaving mill at Bauhaus Dessau and later at Bauhaus Berlin, where she worked until December 1932. She designed chairs and was involved in the construction of the famous Barcelona Pavilion for the World Exhibition.

  • negative print of Lucia Moholy (Imago/Artokoloro)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Lucia Moholy

    The second largest workshop that hosted women at the Bauhaus school was photography. After her husband Laszlo Moholy-Nagy was invited to teach at the Bauhaus in Weimar in 1923, Lucia Moholy began an apprenticeship in a photo studio and photographed workshop works at the school. A series of pictures of the new Bauhaus building and the Master Houses in Dessau are among her most important works.

  • building blocks put together to look like ships (Naef Spiele AG/Heiko Hillig)

    Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

    Alma Buscher

    In 1922, this designer joined the Bauhaus school where she developed toys that allow kids to be creative. The "Little Ship-building game" with its colorful wooden pieces is still produced and sold today.

    Author: Sabine Oelze (db)


DW recommends

Berlin Pride: More politics than partying

Some 400,000 people are expected to turn out for this year's Berlin Pride. In its 40th year, the parade promises to be more political than ever – to show that the fight for equality and acceptance has not yet been won. (28.07.2018)  

A tour of cabaret-era Berlin as populism rises

The rising interest in the Weimar Republic's hedonist lifestyle and sexual freedom that inspired authors like Christopher Isherwood comes at a time when many see worrying parallelisms in the surge of the far right. (28.12.2018)  

Forgotten and unrecognized: Female artists at the Bauhaus

Of the many women who enrolled at the Bauhaus school in Weimar in 1919, few went on to become famous, unlike the men. Different works and exhibitions now pay tribute to their innovative artistic contributions. (12.04.2019)  

Berlin's LGBTQI refugee home: Where embittered victims become perpetrators

Many of the residents in Germany's largest LGBTQI home have fled homophobic violence and discrimination in the former Soviet Union. Why do some inflict violence upon each other, although they're sharing a common fate? (22.12.2018)  

A burial ground for lesbians in Berlin

Berlin now has its first lesbian burial ground, launched by a German organization for older lesbians, to remember the dead and celebrate living lesbians. Not every gay woman wants to be buried there, though. (22.04.2014)  

Who were the women at the Bauhaus art school?

The avant-garde of design met in Weimar in 1919, including many women. Their careers were quite different from those of their male colleagues, however — unrecognized and long forgotten. (12.04.2019)  

Audios and videos on the topic

Berlin opens first lesbian burial ground  

Related content

Deutschland Christopher Street Day in Köln

LGBTQ+ Germans reveal life of insults with #MeQueer 19.08.2018

Germany is seen as a progressive and safe country for LGBTQ+ people, but a new social media trend is exposing the daily struggle of many. One user recalls being threatened with the specter of Nazi death camps.

Deutschland Demonstranten vor dem Bundestag während die Delegierten über die Legalisierung gleichgeschlechtlicher Ehe in Berlin abstimmen

Twitter's rainbow reaction to marriage equality vote in Germany 30.06.2017

Germany's historic same-sex marriage vote saw an outpouring of jubilation on social media. Hashtags like #MarriageEquality and #LoveWins were used to broadcast the news.

Advertisement
Reihe: 300 Jahre Robinson Crusoe - Verfilmungen (picture-alliance/Everett Collection)

Robinson Crusoe: undaunted at 300

One of the most famous books in literary history is 300 years old. Daniel Defoe's "Robinson Crusoe" may no longer be required reading, but the story continues to inspire filmmakers to this very day.  

Die deutsche Journalistin Ruth Roellig (DW/E. Anarte)

Ruth Roellig: The woman who gave birth to lesbian Berlin

Each year, Lesbian Visibility Day on April 26 gives prominence to an often unseen minority. In Weimar Berlin, before the Nazis seized power, writer Ruth Roellig put same-sex female desire on the map for the first time.  

Deutschland | Rammstein-Single Release in Berlin (DW/S. Hucal)

Rammstein's second single 'Radio' debuts on a Berlin wall

Following Rammstein's incendiary "Deutschland" video, the band is back with another single — and more ingenious promotion — as the song "Radio" is screened for the first time on a Berlin building.  

Niederlande Amsterdam Menschen in Orange (picture-alliance/dpa/ANP/K. Van Weel)

10 reasons to visit Amsterdam

The King's Day, the 27th of April, is a day where the streets overflow with the colour orange. However, Amsterdam, the Netherlands' fascinating capital, is a popular destination all year round.  

Sarah's Music - Willis Horn Challenge (DW)

Best of the Horn Challenges Part 2

The Sarah’s Music Horn Challenge has been a regular - and very popular - element of Sarah’s Music. In this episode, Sarah Willis features the best of the Horn Challenges Part 2. Who is YOUR favourite?  