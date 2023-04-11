  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
Seen in this video screen grab are ash columns as volcano Shiveluch, one of Kamchatka's bigger volcanoes, erupts
The Shiveluch volcano has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 yearsImage: Dmitry Levin/dpa/TASS/picture alliance
CatastropheRussian Federation

Russian volcano spews masses of ash across Kamchatka

10 hours ago

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Far East has churned out more ash in one eruption than any other in the past 60 years. Authorities have issued an aviation warning.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Pt1Z

The Shiveluch volcano in Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula erupted early on Tuesday and sent up an ash plume 20 kilometers (12.4 miles) high into the air, the Kamchatka Volcanic Eruption Response Team (KVERT) said.

The team issued a code red Volcano Observatory Notice for Aviation, noting that further ash explosions 15 kilometers high could occur at any time. 

"Ongoing activity could affect international and low-flying aircraft," it said.

Thick layer of ash

The ash cloud following the eruption drifted to the west and south and measured 400 by 270 kilometers, the Kamchatka branch of the Geophysical Survey of the Russian Academy of Sciences said on Telegram.

Residents in the village of Klyuchi were faced with an 8.5-centimeter-thick layer of ash covering homes, cars, and the ground, director of the Institute of Volcanology and Seismology of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alexei Ozerov said.

They also reported the water coming out of their taps had turned ash-grey. A military base was reportedly organizing drinking water.

Seen in this video screen grab is a layer of volcanic ash on the ground, cars and houses in Klyuchi
Authorities said that ash rain, mixed with snow, was still falling hours after the eruptionImage: Ust Kamchatsk District Informati/dpa/picture alliance

Russian media reports indicated the ash cloud was continuing to spread with experts warning it could even reach the regional capital Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, around 450 kilometers away.

It was not yet clear how dangerous the eruption and ash cloud could prove to be to the region's sparse population.

Local authorities closed schools and ordered residents in nearby villages to stay indoors, the head of the Ust-Kamchatsky municipal region Oleg Bondarenko said in a Telegram post.

Kamchatka has about 160 volcanoes

Shiveluch is one of the largest volcanoes on the Kamchatka peninsula with an altitude of over 3,000 meters. 

The peninsula that juts out into the North Pacific Ocean has about 160 volcanoes, but only about two dozen of them are active. UNESCO lists the Volcanoes of Kamchatka as a World Heritage Site.

Volcanologists had been predicting an eruption at Shiveluch for months. It comes days after the nearby Bezymianny volcano sent a 10-kilometer plume of ash into the air.

Seen in this video screen grab is a layer of ash on the ground in the Ust-Kamchatsk District after an eruption of volcano Shiveluch
Nearby towns were covered in a thick layer of ash following the eruptionImage: Kamchatsk District Information Centre/TASS/IMAGO

One of Kamchatka's largest and most active volcanoes, Shiveluch has had an estimated 60 substantial eruptions in the past 10,000 years, the last major one being in 2007.

ab, dh/jsi (dpa, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Italien Veneding | Tourismus

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

UNESCO World Heritage Sites under threat

The World Heritage Committee continually reviews whether certain sites deserve to keep their title. Some fail the test, ending up on the so-called red list. This time, the future of some important places is on the line.
TravelJuly 14, 202110 images
Indonesien I Vulkanausbruch des Mount Semeru

Where does carbon dioxide in volcanic eruptions come from?

Where does carbon dioxide in volcanic eruptions come from?

This week's DW viewer question comes from Noemi Rosa Rebollo Franco from Mexico.
ScienceDecember 16, 202203:09 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

A Russian naval ship from the Northern Fleet at the Severomorsk naval base

Ukraine updates: Russia begins military drills in the Arctic

Conflicts3 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Two young women look at a laptop.

Germany taps into Africa's IT sector to fill labor gap

Germany taps into Africa's IT sector to fill labor gap

Technology1 hour ago
More from Africa

Asia

A group of so-called cow vigilantes climb onto a truck at a toll gate in search of cows.

India's 'vegetarian nationalism' targets Muslims

India's 'vegetarian nationalism' targets Muslims

Society19 hours ago03:19 min
More from Asia

Germany

A hand holding a butterfly knife

German police calls for knife-free zones in cities

German police calls for knife-free zones in cities

Crime7 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Cover of video game 'Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened.'

Developed during the war: 'Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened'

Developed during the war: 'Sherlock Holmes: The Awakened'

Culture37 minutes ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Head of the Houthi Supreme Political Council, Mahdi al-Mashat, meets with Saudi and Omani delegations at the Republican Palace in Sanaa

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Saudis meet Houthi rebels over Yemen truce

Conflicts23 hours ago01:59 min
More from Middle East

North America

Picture of a woman dressed as Joan of Arc, holding a sword and with gold prosthetics for legs, standing on a curved platform with a picture of the sea behind her. The woman is identified as US American amputee model Lauren Wasser.

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

Amputee top model Lauren Wasser champions body positivity

LifestyleApril 10, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

A composite image of Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Can Lula put Brazil back on the world stage?

Politics18 hours ago02:55 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage