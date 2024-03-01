Russian threat forces NATO to adapt its strategy

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has forced NATO to reconsider its strategy, moving from collective crisis management to defense. NATO will provide nations with direction on how to improve their military and logistics.

[Video transcript]

Russia's war on Ukraine made NATO take another look at Moscow — and in the mirror, resulting in the biggest reconfiguration of the alliance since the Soviet Union crumbled more than 30 years ago.

The new plans were approved at NATO's Vilnius summit in July.

(Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General)

"We took major decisions to adapt our Alliance for the future. We agreed NATO's most detailed and robust defense plans since the Cold War."

Defense plans that look like those from the Cold War: dividing alliance territory into regional commands, outlining extraordinary operational detail in thousands of highly-classified pages.

(Admiral Keith Blount, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe)

"How many ships do you need here? How many soldiers do you need there? Then of course you take it down below that, and then you get into the real nitty-gritty of how you would move the ships around, how you would move the soldiers around, how you would resupply in great detail all the sorts of things that you would expect to have in place, were they ever needed."

Were they ever needed, the plans envision 300,000 troops could move to NATO's border with Russia within 30 days.

One big change may seem painfully obvious, but wasn't automatic: identifying "Russia" by name as the alliance's main adversary.

(Admiral Keith Blount, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe)

"Any opportunity to not consider Russia as an enemy has been lost by what we've seen in Ukraine. And the very fact [is] that we've written it quite clearly and it's being used in our documentation."

This political shift is huge for the alliance, finally allowing open strategizing about how to beat its most likely opponent, says military analyst Alexander Mattelaer.

(Alexander Mattelaer, Sr. Research Fellow, Egmont/VUB)

"There is a much higher degree of detail that is available for military planners to work with in terms of exercising, in terms of planning and thinking through the campaign design."

(Teri Schultz in Mons, Belgium)

"Despite the political differences among allied governments that come out in other places, here at NATO's military headquarters in Mons, Belgium, Admiral Blount says everyone is on the same page. But is that true for all the 4000 pages of new plans they've approved?"

Each ally will be required to provide specific capabilities, equipment, troops, and to keep them at a high degree of readiness. This will be expensive, and some governments aren't yet even close to spending the 2% of GDP on defense that's now a minimum expectation.

Still, Admiral Blount insists the unanimous approval of the plan demonstrates unwavering unity within NATO.

(Admiral Keith Blount, NATO Deputy Supreme Allied Commander Europe)

"We haven't seen anything but that since Ukraine has been illegally invaded by Russia."

Professor Mattelaer says it is important that the agreement has been formalized in writing.

(Alexander Mattelaer, Sr. Research Fellow, Egmont/VUB)

"On paper, you have that consensus there that NATO machinery can build upon."

Even if in practice, he notes, there is still a "handful" of allies "less than fully committed" to their new responsibilities, Mattelaar says Russia's actions are a constant reminder of the risks of not doing so.