Europe worries about nuclear deterrence without the US
Rosie Birchard | Jack Parrock
02/14/2024
February 14, 2024
The possibility of a second Donald Trump presidency has European NATO members worried. As they mull a future without guaranteed back-up from the world's biggest military power, a debate has begun on rethinking Europe's nuclear set-up.