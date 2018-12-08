Russian spy who infiltrated US rifle association expected to plea-bargain

Maria Butina, the Russian gun rights activist who is alleged to have infiltrated the US National Rifle Association (NRA), has changed her plea to guilty, according to court documents filed by her lawyers on Monday.

She had originally pled not guilty to acting as an illegal foreign agent after being arrested in July by counter-espionage agents. The new plea likely means that she has made a deal with prosecutors.

"The parties have resolved this matter,” lawyers for both sides wrote in a joint statement. Butina will appear in court for a change-of-plea hearing later this week.

A deal could see Butina deported to Russia in the coming months in exchange for her testimony about her activities for the Kremlin within the NRA.

A man aims a gun in front of an NRA stand

Butina's star rises in Moscow

The US federal attorney's office that has charged Butina is not part of special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into Russian interference in the 2016 election, but Butina's work has been linked to the Kremlin's efforts to influence the vote in favor of President Donald Trump.

The firearms enthusiast ran a group in Russia called the Right to Bear Arms. It was funded in part my Alexander Torshin, deputy governor of the Central Bank of Russia and a close ally of Russian President Vladmir Putin. Torshin was present a May 2016 NRA event that was also attended by the US president's son, Donald Trump Jr.

Butina, 30, came to the US on a student visa and used her platform to make high-level contacts with the NRA, mostly through her personal relationship with Republican activist Paul Erickson. During the 2016 campaign, Butina had contact with a senior official in the Trump campaign, Rick Dearborn, trying to broker a meeting between Trump and Putin.

Butina's lawyers had argued that her activities fell within the bounds of free speech, but the US Justice Department said that she was a "covert Russian agent" who was trying "to penetrate the US national decision-making apparatus to advance the agenda of the Russian Federation."

In the five months she's been imprisoned, Butina has increasingly been embraced by Moscow, who have promoted the narrative that she is an innocent student caught up in a US witch hunt.

es/jm (AFP, dpa)

