Russian court jails war critic Oleg Orlov

A court has sentenced human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov to two and a half years in prison for criticizing Russia's war in Ukraine. The 70-year-old is co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning rights group Memorial.

A Moscow court on Monday jailed a veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov for "repeatedly discrediting" the Russian military and the war in Ukraine.

The 70-year-old, who is co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, has dismissed the case against him as politically motivated.

What we know about the case

Prosecutors accused Orlov of discrediting the Russian army in a piece for the French online publication Mediapart.

The prosecution claimed Orlov had displayed a "political hatred of Russia."

Orlov did not admit guilt and insisted that a person cannot be prosecuted for their opinion. In closing remarks to the trial on Monday, Orlov lamented the "strangulation of freedom" in Russia, referring to it as a "dystopia."

During the first trial, Orlov's public defender was the editor-in-chief of Novaya Gazeta, Nobel Peace Prize laureate Dmitry Muratov, who has been labeled a foreign agent in Russia. At the second trial, Orlov refused to speak in his own defense until the end.

"The court has determined Orlov's guilt and orders a sentence of two years and six months... in a general regime penal colony," the judge said as the retrial concluded.

Orlov left the courtroom, flanked by police officers, to applause from some 200 supporters huddled along the corridors.

Orlov had already been tried and convicted in October, when a court fined him 150,000 rubles (about €1,500 or $1,626) in October after a first trial. However, prosecutors claimed the punishment — significantly milder than some long custodial sentences for also criticizing the war — had been too lenient and successfully appealed for a new trial.

Statement from Memorial rights group

In a statement, Memorial said Orlov was a genuine Russian patriot, but that "in modern Russia everything is turned on its head: war is peace, calls for peace are a crime, and a warning that the state cultivates violence is a 'hate crime.'"

"The sentence against Oleg Orlov is an attempt to drown out the voice of the human rights movement in Russia and any criticism of the state. But we will continue our work."

Memorial established itself in the late 1980s to preserve the memory of victims of communist repression and campaign against human rights violations.

Amid an already tightening repression, Russian authorities officially disbanded the organisation in late 2021.

The sentence comes in the same month that opposition politician Alexei Navalny, the foremost critic of Russian President Vladimir Putin, died in an Arctic prison.

