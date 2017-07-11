Russia: US basketball star Brittney Griner pleads guilty to drug charges

The US women's basketball player Brittney Griner pleaded guilty to a drug smuggling charge in a court in Khimki, Russia on Thursday, in a case that drew international attention.

Speaking quietly in English in court, Griner said, "I'd like to plead guilty, your honor. But there was no intent. I didn't want to break the law."



Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned against outside political pressure in the case, saying that "attempts by the American side to make noise in public," would not "help the practical settlement of issues."

If convicted of large-scale drug trafficking, Griner could face ten years in a Russian jail. But Griner said she packing while "in a rush."

"And the cartridges accidentally ended up in my bag," she added.

What happened in court Thursday?

Russian police brought Griner into court in handcuffs. She was wearing a bright red T-shirt and sporty pants as she walked past the press.

Russian media has speculated about a prisoner swap for a Russian arms dealer, Viktor Bout, who is known as the "merchant of death". Bout was apprehended in Thailand and extradited to the US.

Her lawyer Alexander Boykov called for "as soft a sentence as possible."

What is the US stance?

In February, Griner was detained at Sheremetyevo airport in Moscow when vape cartridges with cannabis oil were found in her suitcase.

On Wednesday, Biden spoke with Griner's wife Cherelle to assure her the White House was doing all it could to secure her release. That conversation comes after Griner wrote a letter addressed to Biden expressing fear that she would never return home.

The US State Department has classified hers as a case of wrongful detention and placed Griner's case under the supervision of its special presidential envoy for hostage affairs, the government's lead hostage negotiator.

Who is Brittney Griner?

Griner plays for the Phoenix Mercury, a Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) team in the US. She also played in Russia for UMMC Ekaterinburg in the Russian Women's Basketball Premier League to earn more money during the WNBA off-season, like other American players.

Her trial in Russia began last week but was halted after two witnesses failed to appear in court.

Griner's family and wife Cherelle have called for her release and US President Joe Biden has stepped up efforts to secure her release. Pressure has mounted for the Biden administration to help Griner as her detention extends well into its fourth month.

Russian authorities have authorized her detention through December 21 and have suggested her case could drag on for months.

