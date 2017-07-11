Russia-Ukraine updates: No surprise as occupied regions decide to join Russia in Kremlin-staged vote

Early results of Russian-backed "referendums" which could lead to 15% of Ukraine's territory being annexed, showed overwhelming majorities of residents in favour of joining Russia, Russian state news agency RIA said.

The vote, which Kyiv and its allies dismissed as a sham were staged in Donetsk and Luhansk in the east and Kherson and Zaporizhzhia in the south.

The outcome was never really in doubt and the United Kingdom Defense Ministry said Russian President Vladimir Putin planned to declare Russia’s annexation of four partially occupied regions shortly after the results were announced.

The polls were announced just days before voting began on Friday and were called amid an effective Ukraine counteroffensive, which has seen territory controlled by Russia shrink in recent weeks.

Putin made a thinly veiled nuclear threat last week, saying that Russia would use "all available means" to defend its territory.

Over the weekend the US said it would respond decisively to any use of Russian nuclear weapons, with US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan saying there would be "catastrophic consequences for Russia" should the line be crossed.

Polls close in Russia's annexation 'referendums' in Ukraine

Here's a roundup of other news from or concerning the war in Ukraine on September 27.

German opposition leader apologizes for Ukraine 'welfare tourism' comment

The leader of Germany's conservative Christian Democratic Union has received backlash for accusing Ukrainian refugees of "welfare tourism."In a TV interview on Monday night, Merz said Germany is "now experiencing welfare tourism among these refugees" and accused many of them of "taking advantage of the system" by going back and forth between Germany and Ukraine.

The following day, he was slammed by members of the center-left Social Democratic Party and the pro-business Free Democrats.

"Far be it from me to criticize refugees from Ukraine, who are facing a hard fate," Merz said on Tuesday. "If my choice of words was perceived as hurtful, then I sincerely apologize."

Putin wants to 'save people' in Russian-occupied territories

Putin said on Tuesday that Russia wanted to "save people" in the four Ukrainian regions that are currently occupied by Russian troops

"Saving people in the territories where this referendum is taking place ... is the focus of the attention of our entire society and of the entire country," the president said during a televised meeting with officials.

German police search Russian oligarch's yacht

A Russian businessman's yacht has been searched by German police as part of a probe into alleged money laundering, the Frankfurt Prosecutor General's Office said on Tuesday.

AFP news agency reported that was the same suspect whose property was searched last week in Tegernsee, south of Munich, citing the spokesman for the Attorney General's Office.

The raids are believed to be linked with two separate ongoing investigations in Frankfurt and Munich.

The Frankfurt probe was launched after the publication of the so-called Panama Papers and involves allegations that the suspect made several transactions from 2017 to this year and concealed the origin of the payments.

The Munich probe deals with whether or not the suspect violated the Foreign Trade and Payments Act by allegedly paying guarding services for properties in Upper Bavaria, in violation of a ban on the disposal of frozen funds.

Russians arriving in Georgia double since mobilization — report

Around 10,000 Russians have been entering Georgia every day since President Vladimir Putin announced partial mobilization for the war in Ukraine, news agency AFP reported, citing Georgia's interior minister.

"Four to five days ago 5,000-6,000 (Russians) were arriving in Georgia daily. The number has grown to some 10,000 per day," Georgia's Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri told journalists.

Georgian officials say that there are around 5,500 cars backed-up near the border.

Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that the call-up order would involve 300,000 reservist sor those with special military skill and combat experience.

However, there are multiple reports documenting how people with no prior military experience have been ordered to report at enlistment offices.

Thousands of Russians have been trying to leave since last week's announcement of the partial mobilization.

Putin set to address Russian parliament on Friday after 'referendums' — UK

Russian President Vladimir Putin is scheduled to address both houses of the Russian parliament on Friday, according to the United Kingdom's Ministry of Defence.

The latest intelligence update states there is a "realistic possibility" Putin will use the address to announce the accession of occupied regions in Ukraine.

The update goes on to say that in Russia, the "referendums" and "accession announcement will be seen as a vindication of the 'special military operation' and will consolidate patriotic support for the conflict."

Russia expected to annex parts of eastern Ukraine: Nick Connolly from Kyiv

Japan protests diplomat's detention

Japan on Tuesday demanded an apology from Russia for the detention of one of its diplomats for alleged espionage.

The Japanese official was based in the eastern city of Vladivostok and was detained and interrogated on September 22.

"The official was blindfolded, with pressure applied to both his hands and head so he was unable to move while being detained, and then he was questioned in an overbearing way," government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno told reporters.

Matsuno said that Japan "strongly protests these unbelievable acts," and denied the espionage allegations.

Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) claims that a Japanese diplomat was detained while receiving classified information, in exchange for money.

On Monday, Russia's Foreign Ministry informed Japan's Embassy in Moscow that the official had been declared "persona non grata," or an undesirable person and ordered him to leave within 48 hours.

More Ukraine-related content on DW

Amid a successful Ukraine counteroffensive to retake the Kharkiv region in September, residents of recently liberated areas are recounting the horrors of life under Russian occupation. Read their accounts here.

DW takes a look at Russia's revival of the nuclear threat, and what type of protection Europe has.

kb/dj (Reuters, AP, AFP, dpa)