Russia-Ukraine updates: Kherson annexation referendum 'paused'

An official of the Moscow-backed administration in Kherson, Kirill Stremousov, was quoted by Russian state news agency TASS as saying that plans to hold a referendum on the region joining Russia had been "paused" due to the security situation.

Stremousov was quoted by TASS as saying that the Antonivskyi bridge, which crosses the Dnipro River near regional capital Kherson, can no longer be crossed after weeks of Ukrainian shelling.

Officials in the Russian-installed local administration had previously said that a referendum on joining Russia would be held in September. Similar referendums were planned in the Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

A number of Russian-installed Kherson officials have been assassinated in recent weeks. Alexei Kovalev, a former lawmaker of Zelenskyy's Servant of the People party who joined the Moscow-backed administration in Kherson, was shot on August 30.

Kherson is the only Ukrainian regional capital that has been captured by Russian forces since the start of the invasion. Most of the Kherson region, which borders the Russian-annexed Crimean Peninsula to the south, was captured by Russian forces in March.

Kyiv said that on Monday that its armed forces had retaken parts of the region.

Here's a look at some of the other major news stories from Russia's war in Ukraine on September 5.

Kyiv makes gains in southern counter-offensive — Zelenskyy and armed forces

Ukrainian forces have said that they recaptured several areas as part of a counter-offensive in Ukraine's south.

Kyiv said it had also destroyed targets including a pontoon bridge. Ukraine's southern command said it hit an ammunitions depot and a Russian army control center southeast of the city of Kherson.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced the re-capture of two villages in the south of the country and one in the east. He did not say which villages these were.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of Zelenskyy's office, tweeted a photo of the Ukrainian flag being raised in the village of Vysokopillia in the Kherson region. The region, located in Ukraine's south, is mostly under Russian control.

Independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta's license revoked

Leading Russian independent news outlet Novaya Gazeta has been stripped of its media license by a district court in Moscow.

This effectively bans the newspaper, which had already come under state pressure, from operating.

Editor-in-chief Dmitry Muratov called the ruling a "political hit job, without the slightest legal basis," adding that the paper would appeal.

The paper suspended operations in March after being cautioned for violating laws on coverage of the war in Ukraine. Novaya Gazeta had referred to the invasion as a "war," whereas the law states it may only be referred to as a "special military operation."

Novaya Gazeta was founded with money from the Nobel Peace prize of late Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev. Muratov led Gorbachev's funeral procession.

UN Human Rights Office spokeswoman Ravina Shamdasani called the ruling "yet another blow to the independence of Russian media."

She said that press "activities have been further compromised by legal restrictions and increased state controls imposed following the Russian Federation's attack on Ukraine."

Moscow says it will retaliate over G7 oil price cap

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Moscow would retaliate over a G7 proposal to impose a cap on Russian oil prices.

"There can only be retaliatory measures," Peskov said.

G7 finance ministers agreed to the measure on Friday. Moscow has said it will halt sales to countries imposing the cap.

Peskov said that Moscow was studying how the cap could affect Russia's economy. He warned it would destabilize the global oil market.

4 civilians killed by Russian shelling — Zelenskyy's office

At least four civilians were killed and seven injured by Russian shelling in a number of regions of Ukraine over the course of Sunday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office said on Monday.

The office said that three people were killed and four wounded in the eastern Donetsk region. A large portion of the region, including the capital Donetsk, is controlled by Russian forces and Moscow-backed separatists.

In the Kharkiv region, three people were wounded when a rocket hit a residential building, Ukraine's presidential office said.

More on the conflict in Ukraine

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz met with Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. Ukraine's prime minister said he hoped Berlin would help Kyiv strengthen its air defense.

Gas prices in Europe jumped 30% during the first day's trading after Russia moved to halt deliveries on the Nord Stream 1 pipeline on Friday.

