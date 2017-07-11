Russia shuts DW's Moscow bureau, withdraws staff credentials

Russia on Thursday said it was closing the Moscow bureau of German broadcaster Deutsche Welle and revoking its employees' accreditations in the country.

The Russian Foreign Ministry also said in a statement that it would "terminate the satellite and other broadcasting (output) of Deutsche Welle" on Russian territory.

Russia had earlier criticized a German broadcasting regulator's ban on German-language programming by Russia's state broadcaster RT as an attack on freedom of expression and freedom of the press.

The German MABB media watchdog and Commission for Licensing and Supervision (ZAK) of media organizations said this week that RT DE could not broadcast in Germany using a Serbian license.

The Russian government said it was planning to initiate a procedure to label DW a foreign media outlet performing the functions of a foreign agent.

It said it would also ban officials involved in restricting the broadcasting of RT in Germany from entering the Russian Federation.

Responding to the ban, the German Journalists' Association (DJV) urged Russian President Vladimir Putin to immediately lift it and return journalists' accreditations.

"There is no justification whatsoever for this drastic censorship measure," said DJV chairman Frank Überall, calling the step a "cheap retaliation" for the German media regulator's decision.

Watch video 02:56 Russia: Students demand press freedom

YouTube channel already blocked

YouTube blocked the German RT channel on its platform a few hours after the broadcasts started in December, citing community guidelines.

The editor-in-chief of Moscow-based RT, Margarita Simonyan, had sharply condemned that move, calling the situation a "media war" declared by Germany. Berlin says it was not involved in the company's decision.

At that time, Simonyan also suggested that Moscow should crack down on German media, calling for a ban on DW, and the closure of bureaus belonging to national broadcasters ARD and ZDF.

RT — formerly Russia Today — broadcasts internationally in six languages. While it claims that its programming contributes to public debate, critics accuse RT of funneling propaganda and disinformation on behalf of the Kremlin. As well as German, Moscow-based RT offers services in English, Spanish, Arabic and French.

DW, a German state-owned broadcaster, has its service available in 30 languages, including Russian.

Watch video 03:38 Kremlin targets TikTok over critical content

rc/sms (AFP, Reuters)