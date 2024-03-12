Russia says military plane crashes with 15 on board

Initial reports suggest there were no survivors after the Ilyushin Il-76 military cargo plane crashed in Russia's Ivanovo region.

Russia said one of its Il-76 military cargo planes crashed shortly after takeoff from an airfield northeast of Moscow on Tuesday.

"An Il-76 military transport aviation plane crashed in the Ivanovo region while taking off to perform a scheduled flight. On board were eight crew members and seven passengers," the defense ministry said.

It added an engine fire during takeoff was the likely cause of the crash in the the Ivanovo region, around 200 kilometres (125 miles) east of Moscow.

According to online reports, there were no survivors.

Multiple unverified videos and photographs of a falling aircraft circulated on Russian social networks.

Air traffic increased due to war in Ukraine

The Defense Ministry reported dozens of Ukrainian drone attacks on Russia when the crash occurred.

Ukrainian drones hit some military air bases deep inside Russia, including Moscow.

Russia has significantly increased the transport of troops and military equipment by air and land across its territory during its two-year war in Ukraine.

In January, Russia said Ukraine had downed an Il-76 in the Belgorod region near the countries' shared border.

The four-engine Il-76 is a heavy-lift transport plane that has been in service with the Soviet and then Russian air forces since the 1970s.

lo/nm (Reuters, AFP, AP)