  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Wildfires
Women's World Cup
ScienceRussian Federation

Russia says Luna-25 probe crashed into moon

44 minutes ago

Russia's first moon mission in almost 50 years has failed, according to Russia's space agency.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VMmW
The Luna-25 lander lifts off from Vostochny Cosmodrome in Russia's Far East
A rocket carrying the probe took off more than a week ago from the Russian Far EastImage: Sergei Savostyanov/TASS/dpa/picture alliance

Russia's space corporation Roskosmos said on Sunday that its Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it spun into uncontrolled orbit.

The mission was the first stage of Russia's new lunar program and was Moscow's first moon probe since 1976.

What we know so far

The agency on Saturday said there had been an "abnormal situation" during an operation to bring the craft into a landing pre-orbit. Preliminary findings, it said on Sunday, showed the lander "has ceased to exist following a collision with the Moon's surface."

"During the operation, an unplanned situation arose on board the automatic station, which did not allow the maneuver to be carried out under the given parameters."

Specialists are investigating the incident to determine the cause, Roskosmos said.

The probe had been due to touch down near the lunar South Pole on Monday. Among its tasks was a search for water, with Russia aiming to establish a base on the Moon by 2040.

Russia launches its first moon mission in nearly 50 years

The rocket took off last week from the Vostochny Cosmodrome, in Russia's Far East region.

West cuts cooperation on space program

Roscosmos had originally cooperated with the European Space Agency (ESA) on the lunar program. However, after Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, ESA ended its work with Moscow.

Russia's access to Western technology has been curtailed since sanctions were imposed over the invasion. 

The Luna-25 had been set to carry a small moon rover, but that plan had to be abandoned to reduce weight and improve reliability.

Moscow Russia has considered various moon missions in the past decades, but all had to be delayed or shelved.

The failure of Russia's 2011 Phobos-Grunt mission to one of the moons of Mars highlighted the challenges that have faced Russia's space program. The spacecraft did not even fully exit the earth's orbit and fell into the Pacific Ocean more than two months after launch.

rc/fb (AFP, Reuters, dpa)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

F-16 jets being operated by the Romanian Air Force

Ukraine updates: F-16 training has begun, Kyiv says

Conflicts33 minutes ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and a number of African leaders and delegates participate in the plenary session of the 2nd Russia-Africa Summit

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Africa-Russia: A tricky relationship

Politics2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Tajik bride

Tajik women turn to polygamy for survival

Tajik women turn to polygamy for survival

Politics36 minutes ago
More from Asia

Germany

young girl hugging three young children

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Au pairs in Germany: Dream job to living nightmare

Society4 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business21 hours ago
More from Europe

North America

Press conference at Camp David.

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

US, Japan and South Korea to deepen security ties

Politics21 hours ago02:14 min
More from North America

Latin America

A man walks along a street in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, as rain and gusts of wind of Hurricane Hilary reach the area, on August 19, 2023.

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Hurricane Hilary heads toward Mexico's Baja California

Nature and Environment1 hour ago01:41 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage