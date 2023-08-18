  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Ukraine
Cannabis
Women's World Cup
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia arrests leader of prominent election watchdog

1 hour ago

The independent monitoring group Golos says the detention of its co-chair Grigory Melkonyants is aimed at hindering public observation of the upcoming elections in Russia.

https://p.dw.com/p/4VKzM
Golos co-chair Grigory Melkonyants (right) is escorted inside Basmany Court
Golos co-chair Grigory Melkonyants (right) faces up to six years in prison if convictedImage: OLESYA KURPYAYEVA/AFP

A Russian court on Friday formally arrested Grigory Melkonyants, co-chair of the independent election observation group Golos (Voice), as the country continues to crack down on Kremlin critics and human rights activists.

"By decision of the Basmanny District Court, a measure of restraint in the form of detention until October 17, 2023 was chosen against the accused Grigory Melkonyants," the court said.

Melkonyants was detained on suspicion of working with an "undesirable organisation." A 2015 law makes involvement with such organizations a criminal offense in Russia. The activist faces up to six years in prison if convicted.

Police also searched Melkonyants's apartment in Moscow and the homes of 14 other Golos members across the country, the organization said. It added that cash, bank cards, passports and other documents were seized.

According to Melkonyants's lawyer, his client's detention was related to Golos' cooperation with the European Network of Election Monitoring Organisations, which was declared "undesirable" in Russia in 2021.

Political pressure before elections

Golos said the raids are linked to Russia's upcoming regional elections, scheduled for September 10, as well as the March 2024 presidential election, in which Vladimir Putin is expected to seek and win another six years in the Kremlin.

"We are convinced that the real purpose of this attack is to interfere with public observation" of both sets of elections, said Stanislav Andreichuk, co-chair of Golos.

According to Andreichuk, the authorities seemed to "doubt that they have real support, that the desired results of the upcoming presidential and regional elections are achievable" if independent monitoring of the votes is allowed to take place.

In wake of Wagner mutiny, will Putin purge the system?

Golos operated without registration

Since its founding in 2000, Golos has played a key role in the independent monitoring of elections in Russia. However, over the years it has faced increasing pressure from the authorities.

In 2013, the group was classified as a "foreign agent" and three years later liquidated as an NGO by the Russian Ministry of Justice. Golos continued to operate without registration as an NGO and in 2021 was included in a new register of "foreign agents" created for groups not registered as a legal entity in Russia.

Kremlin critics say the government is expanding a historic crackdown on dissent, with most opposition figures behind bars or in exile and numerous independent news outlets and human rights groups shut down, labeled "foreign agents" or outlawed as "undesirables."

A Russian court on Friday shut down the Sakharov Center, a well-known organization dedicated to preserving the legacy of the physicist and Nobel Prize winning human rights activist Andrei Sakharov.

dh/nm (AP, AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Romanian pilot flying an F-16

Ukraine updates: US approves Dutch, Danish F-16 deliveries

Conflicts1 hour ago
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Ugandan LGBT refugees pose with a rainbow flag in a protected section of Kakuma refugee camp in northwest Kenya

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

LGBTQ+ Ethiopians flee in the face of sudden crackdown

Diversity2 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A photo of Travis King on a TV screen in South Korea

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Travis King: North Korea using US soldier as propaganda tool

Politics6 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Man sitting next to a Volksempfänger radio

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

Nazi Germany: Radio propaganda turns 90

History12 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Part of Inpex Corp.'s onshore natural gas processing facility in Darwin, Australia, on July 24, 2018

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

LNG supplies: Why Europe is spooked by Australian strike

Business5 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Jerusalem, seen from above, with jets flying overhead

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Will Saudi envoy to Palestinians overshadow Israel ties?

Politics9 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

USA, Californien | SpaceX Falcon 9-Raketenstart (2018)

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

Fact check: Maui fires caused by directed energy weapons?

PoliticsAugust 17, 2023
More from North America

Latin America

external

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

Chile's clean energy project brings hydrogen gas to homes

BusinessAugust 17, 202303:24 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage