 Runaway water buffalo lead German police a merry dance | News | DW | 06.08.2018

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

News

Runaway water buffalo lead German police a merry dance

A lone escaped buffalo triggered a three-hour police hunt in eastern Germany. Such operations involving the heat-intolerant beasts are turning into a regular occurence for police in Erfurt with the current temperatures.

Police in Erfurt chase water buffalo

Police in Erfurt, the capital of the eastern German state of Thuringia, spent three hours on Sunday evening chasing an adult buffalo that escaped from its enclosure. The police operation was triggered after witnesses reported seeing the water buffalo in a field.

Getting the buffalo back to its enclosure was more difficult than expected. It took three hours to return the reluctant animal to its young. Police said people had not been put in any danger during the operation.

Water buffaloes can weigh up to 500 kilograms (1,100 pounds) and can grow up to three meters long (9.8 feet) and 1.8 meters high.

Read more: Elephants roam highway after one killed in truck crash

Buffaloes on the run

A pair of escaped water buffaloes caused a similar scene in July when police from the same district were dispatched to return the runaway beasts to their enclosure.

In May, a herd of runaway water buffaloes forced a nine-hour closure of one of Germany's busiest autobahns, the A3 near Leverkusen in both directions. The animals had to be sedated before they could be moved from the carriageway.

Heat wave-related?

Buffaloes suffer if forced to remain, even for a few hours, in direct sunlight, according to The Water Buffalo: New Prospects For An Underutilized Animal. "They have only one-tenth the density of sweat glands of cattle and their coating of hair is correspondingly sparse, providing little protection from the sun."

Research has further shown that buffaloes are generally heat intolerant during high temperatures (Ahmad and Tariq 2010; Maria and Haeeb 2010). Their body color — which is known to absorb heat from the sun — and affiliation to water makes it difficult to to regulate their body heat during high temperatures. This can elevate levels of the stress hormone cortisol and reduce milk yield, growth and fertility.

It has not yet been established that the buffalo escaped its enclosure because of Germany's unusually high temperatures, but the day it ran away has been confirmed as one of the hottest days of the year in Erfurt.

  • Deutschland Autobahnhuhn Gerda

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    Gerda, the highway-chicken

    Hen Gerda is the star of this summer – even though the silly season hasn’t actually started yet. The chicken has spent four weeks on the median strip of Highway 4 between Dresden and Neustadt. The police started three attempts to rescue Gerda – without any success. Rumors suggested that the hen simply needs the adrenaline rush. In the end, a motorist rescued her and brought her to a foster home.

  • Schnappschildkröte Alligatorschildkröte

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    The mysterious snappy turtle

    Every summer the German media is filled with horror stories of snappy turtles at lakes. The most famous one is probably the tale of the Chelydridae Lotti. In the summer of 2013, she kept an entire Bavarian town busy for weeks. Lotti supposedly bit an eight-year-old swimming in the local pond. The municipal drained the pond but until today Lotti was never found.

  • Flash-Galerie Wilde Kuh im Kreis Mühldorf

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    A cow’s run for freedom

    In the summer of 2011, Yvonne caught the attention of the media. On her way to the slaughterhouse, the cow escaped and hid in the nearby forests for three months. She became known as “the cow that wants to be a deer.” Today, Yvonne lives at an animal sanctuary in Deggendorf, Bavaria. In 2012, the cow shortly entered the stage once more: as an oracle during the European Championship.

  • Problembär Bruno noch lebend Bayern

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    The sad end of Bruno the bear

    In the beginning, Bruno was welcomed with cheers. After all, he was the first wild brown bear to be spotted in Germany after more than 170 years. Soon, it became clear that Bruno was a threat – he stole honey, preyed chicken stalls and killed sheep. Hunters were authorized to shoot the bear. Since 2008, taxidermied Bruno can now be seen at a museum in Munich.

  • Deutschland Trauerschwan Petra wieder auf dem Aasee

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    The love story of a swan

    In the summer of 2006, the media became interested in the story of the black swan Petra. And Petra had fallen in love – with a paddle boat on a lake in Muenster. After one and a half years of true romance, the relationship ended and Petra disappeared. It was years later, when Petra showed up at an animal shelter for storks.

  • Deutschland Mönchengladbach Killerwels Kuno

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    The tale of the killer catfish

    In 2001, the so-called killer catfish Kuno caused a stir. Supposedly, he had swallowed a dachshund puppy at a local pond in Moenchengladbach. Two years later, a catfish of one and a half meters and more than 30 kilos was found floating on the water surface of the pond. The dead catfish was declared to be Kuno, the killer catfish, even though the ostensible dog owner never reported the incident.

  • Deutschland Allwetterzoo Münster Pinguinweibchen Sandy mit Tierpfleger Peter

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    A heart-warming penguin romance

    Another love story made this animal famous. In 1996 Sandy, a penguin from the zoo in Muenster fell head over heels in love with her keeper Peter. When Peter didn’t show up for work for two months straight, Sandy found herself another penguin and started a family. In 2009, her partner died – widowed Sandy needed a shoulder to cry on and turned to her old love.

  • Brillenkaiman Sammy

    The silly season in the animal kingdom

    Sammy, Bavaria’s own Loch Ness

    In the summer of 1994, caiman Sammy became known as the “beast of the pond”. Sammy managed to escape its owner while going for a walk at a lake in the Lower Rhine area. For an entire week, no one was allowed in the lake. Luckily, divers found the reptile and captured it alive. Sammy spent the rest of his days at the crocodile zoo “Alligator-Action-Farm” in Hessen, before he passed in 2013.

    Author: Laura Bogner


Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

DW recommends

Escaped water buffalo bring German autobahn to a standstill

A herd of runaway water buffalo has forced a nine-hour closure of the A3 motorway near Leverkusen in both directions. The animals had to be sedated before they could be moved from the carriageway. (14.05.2018)  

Spain: Elephants roam highway after one killed in truck crash

Emergency workers used a crane to lift an injured elephant from a nearby ditch as others roamed the highway. It was unclear why the circus truck overturned as it tried to overtake a car. (03.04.2018)  

The silly season in the animal kingdom

No matter if it is “the beast from the pond” or a penguin that is madly in love – the Germans love their odd animal stories that mark the silly season for the media. What happened to these animal celebrities? (28.07.2016)  

WWW links

Newsletter Registration

Newsletter Registration  

Heat stress management in water buffaloes

Heat stress management in water buffaloes

The Water Buffalo: New Prospects For An Underutilized Animal (1984)

The Water Buffalo: New Prospects For An Underutilized Animal (1984)

Related content

Löwen im Eifel-Zoo Lünebach

German zoo's 'escaped' animals didn't actually escape, just hiding 01.06.2018

A German zoo triggered a widespread search operation after wrongly reporting the escape of several dangerous animals. Of the two lions, two tigers, a bear and a jaguar reported gone, only the bear actually left its cage.

Deutschland Wasserbüffel auf der A3

Escaped water buffalo bring German autobahn to a standstill 14.05.2018

A herd of runaway water buffalo has forced a nine-hour closure of the A3 motorway near Leverkusen in both directions. The animals had to be sedated before they could be moved from the carriageway.

Deutschland Münster Attacke mit Campingbus | Polizei vor Wohnung des Täters

German court rules police in North Rhine-Westphalia must be 163 cm tall 29.06.2018

A German court has ruled three women less than 163 centimeters tall cannot become police officers. Arguments included small officers being hard to see in a crowd, and hips being too narrow to attach all the police tools.

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date. 