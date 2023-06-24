  1. Skip to content
Rostov-on-Don: Why is the Russian city significant?

3 hours ago

The head of the Wagner Group has said his troops have occupied key military sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. How far is this from Ukraine and Moscow?

https://p.dw.com/p/4T0oj
A map of southeastern Russia and Ukraine, showing Rostov-on-Don
Image: DW

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has said his troops have occupied key military sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

"Under our control are military objects of Rostov, including the airport," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released on Saturday morning. His claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Why is Rostov-on-Don important?

Just 100 kilometers (60 miles) from the Ukrainian border, Rostov-on-Don is the largest city in southern Russia. With a population of over 1 million, it is the capital of the Rostov region that adjoins parts of eastern Ukraine. The city is located along the main route between the border with Ukraine's Donbas region and Moscow, around 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the north.
 

The city is a crucial command and logistical hub for the Russian army. It houses the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District, whose 58th Combined Arms Army is engaged in operations against Kyiv's counteroffensive in southern Urkaine, according to the Insitute for the Study of War. Rostov-on-Don is also the home base for the the command center for the Russian Joint Group of Forces in Ukraine as a whole. Any threats to the military installations in the city are likely to have an impact on Russia's war efforts

DW International Correspondent Roman Goncharenko said the reports of a Wagner Group mutiny could be a turning point for Russia. 

"Taking control of Rostov-on-Don, or at least part of Rostov-on-Don where the headquarters of the Russian army is, is an unprecedented move and it shows how weak the Russian military is," he said.

The Wagner Group: Russia's shadow mercenary organization

Edited by: Kristin Zeier

