Romanian court keeps Andrew Tate and brother in custody

The divisive internet influencer Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan must stay in custody pending investigation, a Romanian court has ruled. The pair are accused of human trafficking and rape.

A court in the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on Tuesday agreed to extend the detention of social media influencer Andrew Tate on suspicion of organized crime and human trafficking by another 30 days.

The 36-year-old British-US citizen, well known for his misogynistic views, was arrested in late December for suspected human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang to sexually exploit women.

What are the pair accused of?

Former kickboxer Tate, along with his younger brother Tristan and two Romanian women, allegedly coerced female victims into "forced labour... and pornographic acts" for "substantial financial benefits."

As part of the investigation, Romanian police raided several properties linked to the brothers and seized numerous assets, including a luxury car collection.

Tate has reportedly lived in Romania since 2017 and has been previously banned from various social media platforms for hate speech.

He says Romanian prosecutors have no evidence and alleged their case is a "political" attack aimed at silencing him.

Tuesday's decision to keep them behind bars while investigations continue comes after the brothers lost their February 1 appeal of a decision in late January to keep them in custody.

The judge in the earlier decision was said to have taken into account the "particular dangerousness of the defendants" and their ability to identify victims "with an increased vulnerability, in search of better life opportunities."

Officials have seized assets including luxury cars belonging to the Tates Image: Daniel Mihailescu/AFP/Getty Images

Victims allegedly subjected to violence, coercion, sexual exploitation

After the December arrests, Romania's anti-organized crime agency said in a statement that it had identified six victims in the human trafficking case. It said they had been subjected to "acts of physical violence and mental coercion" and that they had been sexually exploited by members of the alleged crime group.

It said victims were lured with pretenses of love and later intimidated, placed under surveillance and subjected to other control tactics. They would then be coerced into engaging in pornographic acts for the financial gain of the criminal enterprise.

The latest 30-day extension is the third since the brothers were arrested. The two women, who are currently also held in custody, are to be placed under house arrest from next week.

