Andrew Tate: Romania court upholds arrest of influencer

Tate is being held in the capital Bucharest on human trafficking charges. Romanian prosecutors seized luxury cars and properties owned by the former kickboxer turned businessman and online personality and his brothers.

A Romanian court ruled Tuesday that Andrew Tate must stay in custody, after he was arrested on human trafficking charges.

What do we know so far?

The court rejected an appeal against a judge's earlier order to prolong his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla of the DIICOT law enforcement agency.

Tate, a 36-year-old dual US-UK national, is being held in jail for at least 30 days alongside his brother and two other suspects.

A judge's earlier decision to extend their arrest was based on the reasoning that Tate and the other suspects could flee Romania and evade the investigations into their alleged wrongdoings. Moreover, the court believes Tate and the others could go to countries that "do not allow extradition."

Tate was first taken into custody on December 29 for a 24-hour period, with the four individuals charged with forming an organized crime group to take advantage of six women.

Tate and the other defendants have denied the charges against him and challenged the Romanian arrest warrant.

wd/msh (AP, Reuters)