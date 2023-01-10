  1. Skip to content
Controversial influence Andrew Tate taken into custody
Tate, a former kickboxer, is notorious for his misogynistic comments onlineImage: Observator Antena 1/AP/picture alliance
CrimeRomania

Andrew Tate: Romania court upholds arrest of influencer

21 minutes ago

Tate is being held in the capital Bucharest on human trafficking charges. Romanian prosecutors seized luxury cars and properties owned by the former kickboxer turned businessman and online personality and his brothers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4LzCS

A Romanian court ruled Tuesday that Andrew Tate must stay in custody, after he was arrested on human trafficking charges.

What do we know so far?

The court rejected an appeal against a judge's earlier order to prolong his arrest from 24 hours to 30 days, according to Ramona Bolla of the DIICOT law enforcement agency.

Tate, a 36-year-old dual US-UK national, is being held in jail for at least 30 days alongside his brother and two other suspects.

A judge's earlier decision to extend their arrest was based on the reasoning that Tate and the other suspects could flee Romania and evade the investigations into their alleged wrongdoings. Moreover, the court believes Tate and the others could go to countries that "do not allow extradition."     

Tate was first taken into custody on December 29 for a 24-hour period, with the four individuals charged with forming an organized crime group to take advantage of six women.

Tate and the other defendants have denied the charges against him and challenged the Romanian arrest warrant.  

More to follow...

wd/msh (AP, Reuters) 

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock visits Kharkiv with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and the regional governor Oleh Synyehubov

Ukraine: Germany's foreign minister visits embattled Kharkiv

Conflicts4 hours ago
Africa

A military convoy of South Africa National Defence Forces (SANDF) rides along a dirt road in the Maringanha district in Pemba

Probe into Southern African soldiers burning bodies

Crime57 minutes ago
Asia

A photo by the North Korean government shows Kim Jong Un, center, and his daughter, right, waving to the soldiers who were involved in what it called the test-launch of its Hwasong-17 ICBM, at an unidentified location in North Korea

What do we know about Kim Jong Un's daughter?

Politics8 hours ago
Germany

Christian Lindner

Is it corruption? German finance minister under scrutiny

Politics6 hours ago
Europe

Frans Timmermans

European Commission vice president: Ukraine deserves support

Politics23 hours ago
Middle East

A demonstrator holds a placard representing Turkey's president devouring the Syrian opposition flag, during a rally against a potential rapprochement between Ankara and the Syrian regime, on December 30, 2022,

Welcome back, Bashar Assad: Has the Syrian dictator won?

Politics3 hours ago
North America

Shop Now Pay Later | affirm App Symbolbild

Calls grow to curb finance industry's 'buy now, pay later'

Business8 hours ago
Latin America

Supporters of Brazil's former President Jair Bolsonaro are pictured through a broken glass

Brazil: Fakes about the storming of the government district

Politics6 hours ago
