Romania kicks out Russian embassy official

Romania has become the most recent country to eject Russian diplomatic officials from its territory, in solidarity with the Czech Republic over its dispute with Moscow.
Romanian authorities have declared the Russian embassy's military attache, Alexey Grishaev, a persona non grata on Romanian territory, a Foreign Ministry official told local press agency Agerpress.
Romanian Minister of Foreign Affairs Bogdan Aurescu informed the Russian ambassador in Bucharest of the decision in a meeting on Monday.
The step to remove the Russian official was taken in solidarity with the Czech Republic, which is involved in a spat with Moscow, AFP reported.
The Foreign Ministry defended its decision to remove Grishaev from the country in a statement to Agerpress that said "his activities and actions contravene the provisions of the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties of 1969."
