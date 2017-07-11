Roger Federer announces retirement from professional tennis

Tennis great Roger Federer on Thursday announced his retirement from professional tennis.

"I have played more than 1,500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it's time to end my competitive career," Federer said in a message posted on social media.

The 41-year-old Swiss national — who has won 20 Grand Slam titles — added that he intends to keep playing tennis, "but just not in Grand Slams or on the tour."

He said the upcoming Laver Cup will be his final tournament.

He has not played a match since last year's Wimbledon tournament and has undergone a series of knee operations.

"As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I've worked hard to return to full competitive form. But I also know my body's capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear. I am 41 years old," Federer said.

One Tennis's most successful grand slam singles players

His first grand slam win came at Wimbledon in 2003.

Since then, he has racked up the third most grand slam wins; only his great rival Rafael Nadal, with 22, and Novak Djokovic, with 21, have more titles than him.

He was world number one for a record 237 consecutive weeks as he won six Australian Opens, five US Opens, and eventually, 2009 title at the French Open to complete the set.

His last grand slam title came at the 2018 Australian Open.

His announcement comes just weeks after women's tennis great Serena Williams played her final competitive tennis match.

