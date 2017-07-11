Serena Williams loses in likely last match of her career

Serena Williams' US Open — maybe her last one — ended on Friday when she was eliminated in the third round by Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5, 6-7 (4), 6-1.

Williams, who will turn 41 this month, said before the tournament she was preparing to retire from professional tennis, though she did not say if the US Open would be her final tournament. Six of her 23 Grand Slam singles titles came from the US Open.

At the end of Friday's lengthy match, Williams waved to the crowd, putting her hand over her heart.

'It's been a fun ride' — Williams

When asked by an on-court interviewer whether there could be any possibility of extending her career, she replied: "I don't think so, but you never know."

"It's been a fun ride," she said. "It's been the most incredible ride and journey I've ever been on, I mean, in my life."

Williams thanked her parents and her older sister for the roles they played during her 27-year career in which she won more than 23 Grand Slam singles titles.

"I wouldn't be Serena if there wasn't Venus. So thank you, Venus,'' she said. "She's the only reason that Serena Williams ever

existed."

Tomljanovic was not short of praise, saying she had expected to be defeated in the encounter.

"I just thought she would beat me, so the pressure wasn't on me," she said. "Even to the last point, I knew she's in a position to win even when she's down 5-1. That's just who she is and she's the greatest of all time. Period."

kb/sms (AP, AFP)