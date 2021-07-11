Djokovic wins Wimbledon, matching Nadal and Federer in career Grand Slams

Perhaps no tennis player has looked as unbeatable as Novak Djokovic does right now.

Even though Matteo Berrettini, the first-ever Italian Wimbledon finalist, gave it his all, there was little question that the Serbian tennis star was going to complete his three-peat at the All England Club on Sunday.

So when Berrettini hit a backhand into the net, Djokovic could only drop to the ground in triumph, and what a triumph it was.

Novak Djokovic drops to the turf after securing his third straight Wimbledon title

The win at Wimbledon, his sixth in his career, was Djokovic's 20th Grand Slam title, putting him level with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer for the most among male tennis players.

"It means none of the three of us will stop," Djokovic said with a laugh after defeating Berrettini 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4, 6-3. "They are the two most important players that I've played in my career."

How Djokovic won Wimbledon

Though the world number one looked in complete control, his Italian challenger did give him a match.

After falling behind 5-2 in the first set, Berrettini battled back to take the opening set in a tie break. Even in the second set, where Djokovic had a 5-1 lead, the seven-seed remained resilient.

But unforced errors wound up being Berrettini's undoing, while Djokovic kept his cool. Granted, the Serb had overcome a two sets to none deficit in the French Open last month, so it seems not much can take Djokovic off his game.

Novak Djokovic was once again in top form during the Wimbledon final

Can Djokovic win the Calendar Slam?

Only two men, American Don Budge (1938) and Australian Rod Laver (1962 and 1969), have won all four Grand Slam events in a calendar year.

After winning the Australian Open and French Open before Sunday's Wimbledon triumph, Djokovic is on the verge of becoming the third. He needs only to win the US Open, which begins on August 30, a tournament he has already won three times.

"I can definitely see it happening," Djokovic said on Sunday. "I'm playing my best tennis, so hopefully it happens."

The postponed Tokyo Olympics also gives the Serb an opportunty to do something neither Budge nor Laver achieved: topping off a Calendar slam with a gold medal.

History at Wimbledon

Sunday was not only a historic day for Djokovic at the All England Clu, as Marija Cicak became the first woman to serve as a chair umpire for a Wimbledon men's final.

Marija Cicac become the first woman to serve as chair umpire for a men's final

The 43-year-old Croatian is a gold badge chair umpire and has been a member of the WTA Elite Team since 2012. She served as the chair umpire for the 2014 Wimbledon women's final between Petra Kvitova and Eugenie Bouchard as well as the women's doubles final three years later.

She also officiated the women's singles gold medal match between Monica Puig and Angelique Kerber.