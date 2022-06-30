Rodin's 'The Thinker' sells at auction

About 70 centimeters (28 inches) high, cast in bronze, a male figure sits on a pedestal. He's leaning over, with his head resting on the back of his right hand. Every muscle in his body is tense as he appears lost in thought.

Created by the French sculptor Auguste Rodin (1840-1917) between 1880 and 1882, "The Thinker" is a sculpture known all over the world.

There are around 40 bronze and plaster casts of Rodin's sculpture worldwide, plus countless copies in various sizes and materials, in museums, private collections and public squares.

The work auctioned at Christie's on Thursday sold for €9.5 million (nearly $10 million). The posthumous cast from 1928, which was sold from a private collection that belonged to the late interior designer Alberto Pinto, was expected to fetch up to €14 million.

In 2013, Sotheby's in New York had also auctioned a copy of "The Thinker" for about $15 million.

By law, all posthumous casts must be approved by the Rodin Museum in Paris, which is the only authority that can determine what is a true and original cast.

Casts of the "Moyen Modele," which is the 72 centimeter-high figure, are in Tokyo, Toronto, Rome or Copenhagen, while the original stands in Paris.

One cast that stood in the north tower of the World Trade Center survived the 9/11 attack almost unscathed but then disappeared.

Who is the thinker?

The iconic work might, according to one interpretation, represent the Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri (1265-1321) contemplating humanity and its actions in his "Divine Comedy" vision of afterlife, as Rodin created the sculpture as part of the Gates of Hell, a commissioned work which stands at the entrance of the Musee d'Orsay in Paris.

According to another theory, the figure is Rodin himself, reflecting on his work.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Native of Florence The exact date of his birth is unknown, but presumably Italy's great medieval poet was born sometime in May or June 1265. His birthplace, however, is undisputed — Florence. He was christened Durante, but was soon called by the short form, Dante. His parents belonged to the lower nobility; his father worked as a moneylender.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years A wife, and a muse The poet married Gemma Donati in about 1285, a woman from an influential family. The couple had four children. But Dante's heart belonged to Beatrice (Bice) Portinari, who married someone else. Dante never got over it, and immortalized her in his works. Beatrice appears in the last part of the "Divine Comedy" and in "Vita Nuova" ("The New Life").

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Political involvement Dante was not only a poet and scholar, he was also active in politics. At the time, supporters of the emperor, as the secular authority, and the papacy, as the religious authority, faced off in a power struggle. Dante sided with the supremacy of the Pope.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Life in exile The two factions fought bitterly, and Dante got caught in the middle. In about 1302, he was expelled from Florence overnight with no prospect of pardon or return, and his property was confiscated. Dante was to live in exile for the rest of his life, never to return to his native Florence.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Treatises, and a long poem He was inspired by philosophy, theology and other sciences. He wrote "De Monarchia," "Convivio" and "Vita Nuova " — but the work that was to give him pop star status in his lifetime, a work unforgettable to this day, is undoubtedly the "Divine Comedy."

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Dante's heaven and hell Dante, shown above in a 1465 illustration by Domenico di Michelino, wrote his main work in exile and completed it shortly before his death. The poet takes readers on a journey through hell, purgatory and paradise. He wrote in his native language, elevating Italian to the status of a literary language.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years The journey Dante, who immortalized himself as a hero in his epic poem, starts out on a journey with the ancient Roman poet Vergil. He meets individuals from mythology and history who, depending on their sins, suffer torment directly in hell or are allowed to hover on one of the outer circles of hell. He meets other people in paradise — including his beloved Beatrice.

Dante, still a classic after 700 years Death in Ravenna Dante died on September 14, 1321 in Ravenna. The city of Florence tried repeatedly to have his remains moved to his native city, but to no avail. In the 19th century, the city erected a monumental cenotaph, a tomb of honor, for Italy's popular poet. Author: Rayna Breuer



Feet are too big

Auguste Rodin's figure represented something completely new at the time.

Until the end of the 19th century, sculptures and statues mainly represented perfection: women whose bodies corresponded to the ideals of beauty, with fine facial features and full hair, or tall muscular men with noble bearing. They typically portrayed deities and famous personalities.

But Rodin's "Thinker" was an unknown, nameless man with too big feet and hands, a crooked nose, and whose body looks peculiarly dented yet muscular and sinewy.

Auguste Rodin at work

Jean Baud, a French prizefighter and wrestler who mostly performed in the red light district, was the sculptor's model for the "Thinker," but also for other figures Rodin created in this exciting new style.

Rodin placed a great deal of emphasis on a close study of the human body; his work includes many torsos and individual body parts like legs — meant to represent walking.

The artist aimed to show the human body in motion, even if the figure was not moving. He focused on the representation of vital energy, rather than perfection in its conventional form.

So Rodin's figures fly, they fall, they stride or sit; they are with or without arms, legs a head — or complete, like "The Thinker."

This article was originally written in German.