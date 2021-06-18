Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Christie's is the world's leading art business. It has its main headquarters in London on King Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York.
Christie's was founded in 1766 by James Christie. In 2015 its sales totalled around five billion British Pounds. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to the auction house.
Not shaken but stirred by thoughts of doing good, actor Daniel Craig has auctioned his very special Aston Martin Vanquish. Only 100 of Aston Martin's centenary models were made, and the Bond actor was given the 007th.