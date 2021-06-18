Visit the new DW website

Christie's

Christie's is the world's leading art business. It has its main headquarters in London on King Street and Rockefeller Plaza in New York.

Christie's was founded in 1766 by James Christie. In 2015 its sales totalled around five billion British Pounds. Here you can find a compilation of all DW content referring to the auction house.

Hekking’s Mona Lisa at Christie’s Paris Online sale from 11 to 18 June 2021 © christie’s Images Ltd, 2021 Paris - Christie's is pleased to present a famous early replica of the Mona Lisa in this beautiful interpretation known as the Hekking's Mona Lisa, named after its owner in the 1950s, Raymond Hekking (1866-1977), who acquired it from an antique dealer in a small village in the Nice area. This work and its history illustrate the fascination that the Mona Lisa and the aura of Leonardo da Vinci have always held. Consigned in the south of France through our regional representative Fabienne Albertini, this spectacular work of art with its incredible history and quality of execution is estimated at €200,000- 300,000.

Mona Lisa replica sells for €2.9 million at auction 18.06.2021

The owner defended his "Mona Lisa" painting as the original Leonardo da Vinci canvas. It sold for 10 times its auction estimate.
SIR ISAAC NEWTON - Mathematician and physicist Formulates gravitational laws Date: 1642-1727 (Mary Evans Picture Library)

Christie's to sell Isaac Newton's notes for greatest work 01.06.2021

Newton was trying to revise the "Principia," which lay out his laws of motion and gravity, but even a world-renowned scientist and mathematician gives up sometimes.
FILE - In this May 7, 2020 file photo, a member of staff has their photograph taken in front of the artwork painted by Banksy during lockdown, entitled 'Game Changer', at Southampton General Hospital in Southampton, England. A Banksy painting honoring Britain’s health workers in the coronavirus pandemic has sold for a record 16.8 million pounds ($23.2 million.) Auction house Christie’s said Tuesday, March 23, 2021 that proceeds from the sale will be used to fund health organizations and charities across the U.K. (Andrew Matthews/PA via AP, file)

Banksy superhero nurse painting sells for record price to fund NHS 23.03.2021

Christie's London sold a painting portraying a healthcare worker as a superhero for €19.5 million on Tuesday, the most ever paid for a work by Banksy, who donated the work to a Southhampton hospital last May.
EVERYDAYS: THE FIRST 5000 DAYS is a collage, by a digital artist BEEPLE, that is on auction at Christie's, unknown location, in this undated handout obtained by Reuters. Christie's Images LTD. 2021/BEEPLE/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT

Beeple digital artwork auctioned for a record $69 million 12.03.2021

Christie's auction house in London had until now only sold physical works of art. Beeple's digital piece has become the third-most-expensive work sold by a living artist.
Raffle organizers Peri Cochin, left, and Arabenne Reille put the painting Nature morte by Picasso in its frame at Christie's auction house, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Paris. After an eight-week delay caused by France's COVID-19 lockdown, the Christie's auction house in Paris is hosting a raffle draw Wednesday for Nature Morte, an oil on canvas that Picasso painted in 1921. Raffle organizers say they have already raised 5 million euros ($5.4 million) by selling 50,000 tickets online for 100 euros ($109) each. Their hoped-for sales target was 200,000 tickets but the coronavirus crisis complicated the task. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) |

COVID shakes up the art market 30.12.2020

Lockdown sales slump pushes galleries, fairs, and auction houses towards non-traditional territory: the internet.

2-R42-X2-1502-10 (53914) 'Tondo Taddei' Michelangelo Buonarroti 1475-1564. 'Tondo Taddei' (Maria mit Kind und Johannes), um 1502/04. Marmor, Durchmesser 109 cm. E: 'Tondo Taddei' Michelangelo Buonarroti 1475-1564. 'Tondo Taddei' (Madonna and Child with Saint John), c.1502/04. Marble, diameter 109 cm. |

Should Michelangelo be for sale? 28.09.2020

As museums weigh selling artworks to make up for pandemic losses, a piece by Michelangelo in London is the latest to spark the debate.
Mai 2020 Berlin | Galerie Bassenge Kunstauktion in Berlin: Vorbesichtigung

Small auction house won't let the coronavirus stop the bidding 02.06.2020

Selling rare books, paintings and photography in times of stay-at-home orders and social distancing is not easy. German auction house Bassenge is nonetheless charging ahead and bringing in buyers.
Raffle organizer Peri Cochin, wearing a protective face mask, poses with the painting Nature Morte, 1921 by Spanish painter Pablo Picasso after the charity raffle official draw to designate the winner of the Picasso oil painting for 100 euros at Christie's auction house in Paris, May 20, 2020. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Italian woman wins valuable Picasso painting in charity raffle 20.05.2020

The painting was an oil-on-canvas by the Spanish painter from 1921. The woman won the painting in a charity raffle that raised money for African water projects.
David Bennett (C), head of Sotheby's International Jewellery Division, prepares to auction a 59.60-carat giant diamond named the Pink Star, resulting in the world record for a gemstone sold at auction, fetching 71.2 million USD, in Hong Kong on April 4, 2017. The pink diamond broke the world record for a gemstone sold at auction, after it fetched 71.2 million USD in Hong Kong on April 4, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Anthony WALLACE (Photo credit should read ANTHONY WALLACE/AFP via Getty Images)

The coronavirus is shaking up the world's art market in unexpected ways 06.03.2020

As COVID-19 hits the Hong Kong art market, its repercussions will be felt around the world and not just in Asia. The crisis may upend old business models and jolt the art market further into the virtual realm.
An Egyptian brown quartzite head of the God Amen is seen at Christie's auction house prior to its' sale in London, Britain, July 4, 2019. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

King Tut sculpture sold at Christie's despite Egypt's outrage 04.07.2019

A 3,000-year-old sculpture of Tutankhamun was auctioned off by Christie's for nearly $6 million, despite Cairo calling on the UK government to stop the sale. Egypt claimed the relic was illegally taken from the country.
This undated photo provided by Christie's shows the first page of Albert Einstein's God Letter, dated January 3, 1954.in which he offers his candid and unvarnished opinion that: The word God is for me nothing but the expression and product of human weaknesses, the Bible a collection of venerable but still rather primitive legends. It is being auctioned by Christie's on Dec. 4, 2018. (Christie's via AP) |

Albert Einstein's 'God' letter goes under the hammer at Christie's 04.12.2018

The handwritten letter blew past auction estimates, selling for well over $2 million. The page-and-a-half letter details the legendary physicist's feelings about Judaism and God.

27.09.2018 Visitors watch the painting Portrait of an artist (pool with two figures) by David Hockney during a media preview by the Christie's auction house in Hong Kong Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018. The painting is expected to fetch US$80 million at the Christie's New York evening sale in November. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung) |

David Hockney painting sells for $90 million, setting auction record 16.11.2018

A painting by British artist David Hockney easily broke the record for a work by a living artist sold at auction. Selling for over $90 million, Hockney's painting easily eclipsed the previous record set by Jeff Koons.
A Christie's staff holds a 18.96 carat Fancy Vivid Pink Diamond during a preview in Geneva, November 8, 2018. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

'Pink Legacy' diamond sells for record-setting $50 million 13.11.2018

It was the highest price-per-carat that a pink diamond has ever fetched at auction. The stone once belonged to the Oppenheimer diamond family and is among the most chemically pure gems in the world.
04.05.2018 +++ A painting by Amedeo Modigliani titled Nu couche (sur le cote gauche) is on display at a media preview for Sotheby's marquee evening auctions of Impressionist & Modern Art and Contemporary Art including Raising the Bar: Masterworks from the Collection of Morton and Barbara Mandel at Sotheby's in New York City on May 4, 2018. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI Photo via Newscom picture alliance |

Sotheby's sets auction house record with $157.2 million for Modigliani nude 15.05.2018

A painting by Italian artist Amedeo Modigliani has become the most valuable work ever sold at Sotheby's. Sales have spiked in recent months as private buyers and new galleries enhance their collections.
Rockefellers Millionen-Sammlung: Kunst und Kitsch für gute Zwecke - 04.05.2018, USA, New York: Besucher betrachten das Gemälde «Fillette a la corbeille fleurie» von Pablo Picasso, das Teil der Privatsammlung des verstorbenen US-Milliardärs David Rockefeller war und im Auktionshaus Christie's in New York hängt. Der Privatbesitz des US-Milliardärs Rockefeller reichte vom edlen Nippes bis zum kunsthistorischen Meisterwerk. Wenn am 08.05.2018 der Hammer fällt, könnten wieder Rekorde geknackt werden. Bieter aus USA über Deutschland bis China bringen sich in Stellung. Foto: Johannes Schmitt-Tegge/dpa +++(c) dpa - Bildfunk+++ | Verwendung weltweit

Rockefeller art auction breaks records 09.05.2018

The personal art collection of David Rockefeller and his wife, Peggy, has gone under the hammer at Christie's. Just one day in, the auction has already broken the record as the most expensive private collection.
An Aston Martin DB10 car is unveiled on stage during an event to mark the start of production for the new James Bond film Spectre, at Pinewood Studios in Iver Heath, southern England December 4, 2014. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth (BRITAIN - Tags: ENTERTAINMENT SOCIETY)

James Bond actor Daniel Craig auctions Aston Martin for New York education project 21.04.2018

Not shaken but stirred by thoughts of doing good, actor Daniel Craig has auctioned his very special Aston Martin Vanquish. Only 100 of Aston Martin's centenary models were made, and the Bond actor was given the 007th.

