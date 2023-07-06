  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
War in Ukraine
Unrest in France
ArtsEurope

Two rediscovered Rembrandt portraits sell for €11 million

Shlomit Lasky
2 hours ago

Christie's in London has auctioned off two portraits by Rembrandt that were last sold in 1824, by the same auction house. Since then, the paintings had been forgotten.

https://p.dw.com/p/4TOk8
Gloved hands holding rediscovered Rembrandt portraits of Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and Jaapgen Carels.
The rediscovered Rembrandt portrait are described as 'rare and intimate' portrayals of the artist's relativesImage: Frank Augstein/AP/picture alliance

Almost 200 years ago, a British family bought two oil portraits by the 17th century Dutch master Rembrandt at a Christie's auction. Since then, the paintings have remained tucked away from the public eye, and were completely forgotten by scholars.

The portraits were among the highlights of Christie's July 6 Old Masters sale, part of the auction house's Classic Week. They were sold for 9.5 million British pounds (€11.1 million, $12 million), surpassing Christie's estimates, set between 5-8 million pounds.

 

A closer look at the Dutch Golden Age

Intimate small-scale portraits of family neighbors

The 20-centimeter-high oval paintings are Rembrandt's smallest known portraits. The rare and intimate portrayals depict an elderly plumber named Jan Willemsz van der Pluym and his wife, Jaapgen Carels. 

By 1635, the year the works were painted, Rembrandt had already been living in Amsterdam for a few years, and the successful artist was renowned for his large portraits commissioned by wealthy families.

The van der Pluyms were an affluent family who owned a garden next to that of Rembrandt's mother in Leiden, the painter's hometown. 

There were also family ties between the portrayed couple and the painter: one of the seven children in the van der Pluym family was married to Rembrandt's first cousin. Born from this union, the artist Karel van der Pluym is also believed to have studied under Rembrandt between 1645-1648.

The portraits remained in the ownership of the van der Pluym family until 1760, when they were sold at an auction in Amsterdam. They then passed through various prestigious collections of European counts and barons before being auctioned at Christie's in 1824. 

The works were described in their listing at the time as: "Rembrandt — very spirited and finely colored."

How were the paintings rediscovered?

Henry Pettifer, Christie's international deputy chairman of old master paintings, found the paintings during a valuation of the British family's art collection.

"The family liked the pictures but were never certain that they were by Rembrandt and never really looked into that," Pettifer told The Washington Post. "They have been quietly sitting in this collection, effectively hidden away from any attention at all."

"I was really staggered to discover that the pictures had never really been researched and never been addressed in any of the literature on Rembrandt over the course of 200 years," Pettifer told press agency AFP.

After discovering the portraits, authentication began using forensic work and help from art experts, including Amsterdam's renowned Rijksmuseum that holds 22 works by Rembrandt — the largest collection of his paintings in the world. 

Experts researched the line of ownership of the paintings and checked Rembrandt's signatures. After nearly two years of analysis, they concluded that the portraits were indeed Rembrandt works.

The newly discovered Rembrandts have been described by Pettifer as "one of the most exciting discoveries we have made in the old masters' field in recent years."

Rembrandt painting, 'Self-Portrait with a Velvet Beret and Gold Chain'.
Rembrandt also painted several self-portraits, like this one from circa 1633-1636Image: picture alliance / Photoshot

Christie's and Rembrandt

This is not the first time Christie's has made headlines for auctioning Rembrandt's rediscovered works.

In 2009, the auction house sold "Portrait of a man, half-length, with his arms akimbo." Painted in 1658, the work had been unseen in public for nearly 40 years and sold for 20.2 million pounds, which at the time was a record auction price for the 17th-century artist.

Rembrandt painting, 'Portrait of a man, half-length, with his arms akimbo' on display at auction house; the shadow of a person can be seen next to the ornate frame.
'Portrait of a man, half-length, with his arms akimbo' sold for a record sum in 2009Image: Andy Rain/epa/dpa/picture alliance

In 2016, Christie's negotiated a first-of-its-kind deal to sell two Rembrandt portraits from the Rothschild Collection to the Louvre Museum in Paris and  the Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam. The coveted portraits had not been on display since 1956 and were also unknown works by the Dutch master.

Edited by: Elizabeth Grenier

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Vitra Design Museum, Frank Owen Gehry, Weil am Rhein

Vitra Design Museum

Vitra Design Museum

The Dutch Golden Age was marked by great economic as well as cultural achievements. The works of Rembrandt and Vermeer, and Amsterdam's stunning canal-side mansions, give a sense of this unique era.
LifestyleJanuary 5, 201904:27 min
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Emergency service workers outside a damaged building, with several wrecked cars
Live

Ukraine updates: Explosions rock western city of Lviv

Conflicts6 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Didier Drogba, footballer

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Didier Drogba's campaign to combat fake football agents

Sports6 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Tanks containing water from the disabled Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant are seen at the power plant in Okuma town, Fukushima prefecture

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Japan: Is it safe to release Fukushima water into the ocean?

Nature and Environment4 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

The Brandenburg Gate lit up at night in rainbow colors.

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

How queer-friendly Berlin sets itself apart

Travel6 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

An Ariane 5 rocket taking off in Kourou

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Last launch of the Ariane 5 rocket

Technology5 hours ago02:17 min
More from Europe

Middle East

Fighters affiliated with Yemen's separatist Southern Transitional Council (STC) on a street.

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Yemen: Saudi Arabia preparing to exit costly war?

Politics10 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A smartphone displaying the Threads app in the Google Play Store with a screen showing the Twitter profile of Elon Musk in the background

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Instagram Threads: Meta sets sights on Twitter supremacy

Business1 hour ago
More from North America

Latin America

With over 500 million speakers worldwide, Spanish is a key language for Russian propaganda.

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Russian disinformation in Spanish

Media8 hours ago03:44 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage