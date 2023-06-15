  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Artificial intelligence
Russia's war in Ukraine
NATO
ArtsUkraine

Louvre museum exhibits icons from Ukraine

Sabine Oelze
42 minutes ago

Sixteen Byzantine icons were evacuated from a Ukrainian museum under fire. They are among the most precious works in art history. Five of them are now on display at the Louvre in Paris.

https://p.dw.com/p/4SUxr
Greek icon painting shows Saint Serge and Saint Bacchus.
A 6th-7th century iconographic representation of St. Sergius and St. Bacchus from St. Catherine's Monastery on Mount Sinai (Egypt)Image: Bohdan und Varvara Khanenko/Louvre/dpa/picture alliance

A new exhibition in the Parisian Louvre museum called "The Origins of the Sacred Image" will showcase five of 16 works that were rescued from war-torn Ukraine: four icons from the 6th and 7th century — encaustic paintings on wood from Saint Catherine’s Monastery on the Sinai Peninsula in Egypt — and one micro-mosaic icon from the late 13th or early 14th century from Constantinople, with a lavish gold frame.

Icons are portraits of holy persons in the Christian Orthodox faith. They are predominantly found in Eastern European churches. The oldest surviving examples date from the 6th-7th centuries, such as the icons that will be on display in the Louvre museum. They are considered major milestones in the history of art.

"Since the start of the war, like other museums, we have been concerned to see how we can support our Ukrainian colleagues. In the autumn, faced with the intensity of the conflict, we decided to carry out this rescue," Louvre president Laurence des Cars told press agency AFP. "It's not much in a sea of sadness and desolation, but it's a symbol," she added.

She said the Louvre was particularly concerned by the risk of theft and illicit trafficking that could have affected artworks and relics if they had stayed in Ukraine. 

Iconografic depiction of a saint with a golden frame
Micro-mosaic icon: An extraordinary technique developed by workshops in Constantinople in the second half of the 12th centuryImage: musée Khanenko

Rescued icons are scientifically studied

Eleven other works, "among the most emblematic and most fragile" from the Ukrainian collection, will be housed in the Louvre's reserves "until the situation improves," according to the Paris museum.

The icons, representing both the foundations of Byzantine civilization and its innovative relationship to images, hold numerous mysteries yet to be unraveled. This is why the Louvre has created an international committee, consisting of Ukrainian scientists and renowned specialists in the field, to conduct in-depth analysis and study, shedding light on the significance of these works. 

The art treasures were brought to France via Poland and Germany on May 10 under military escort and with help of the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas (ALIPH).

Icon shows a man and a woman, probably the saints Plato and Glycera, holding a cross in their hands.
Presumably St. Plato and St. Glyceria: The cross they hold in their hands marks them as martyrsImage: musée Khanenko

Bombs hit near the museum

Earlier this month, a rocket landed near the Khanenko Museum, blowing out the windows. Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, its collection has been moved to safety and the building is currently empty.

Already in October 2022, the historic building and its interior decorations were damaged by a missile strike. The remaining artworks are now at risk from temperature variations caused by power cuts. 

The Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko Museum encompasses some 25,000 works of ancient art, Byzantine, European and Asian art. 

Its collection owes its origin to the vision and passion of Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko, two 19th-century Ukrainian entrepreneurs, art lovers and philanthropists.

Wooden panel shows a Madonna with child.
This wooden panel shows a Madonna with a child. It is a 6th-century icon from the monastery of St. Catherine on Mount Sinai (Egypt)Image: musée Khanenko

The couple enriched their collection over the course of four decades, traveling around the world. They made their first purchases during their honeymoon in Italy in 1874. From the very start, their desire was to assemble an eclectic collection for themselves, driven by the ultimate goal of making it accessible to as many people as possible.

Having survived the First and Second World Wars, the Khanenko Museum is now experiencing the third war in its history.

Ukraine artists push back against identity denial

This article was originally written in German.

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Several individuals in bright clothing among piles of millet during harvest

Is Germany about to cut its global development spending?

Politics10 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

An artwork depicts a battle during the Maji Maji uprising

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Germany fails to face colonial legacy in Tanzania

Politics16 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

Surgeons perform an operation

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Why does India have so few organ donors?

Society19 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

Germany's team photo ahead of their international friendly against Ukraine

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

Football: The state of Germany one year ahead of EURO 2024

SoccerJune 14, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Off-shore wind farm

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

How will the EU reach its 2040 climate targets?

Nature and Environment2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (left) meets with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Saudi Arabia: Striving for a political pole position

Politics18 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to supporters at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster.

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Trump defiant after arraignment in Miami

Law and JusticeJune 14, 202302:34 min
More from North America

Latin America

Two girls are seen in the informal settlement known as La Pista on the outskirts of Maicao in northeastern Colombia.

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Venezuelans find refuge, and hardship, just across border

Society17 hours ago04:32 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage