Rockets fired at US embassy in Baghdad

The US embassy in the Baghdad Green Zone was targeted in a rocket attack on Sunday, according to early reports.

Security sources told Reuters news agency that several rockets landed inside the Green Zone.

Joyce Karam, correspondent for The National, shared a video of the rockets being intercepted on Twitter and wrote that the embassy had been "targeted with barrage of Katyusha Rockets and mortar shells."

Iraqi security officials told AP on condition of anonymity that the embassy's C-RAM defense system shot down the rockets mid-air causing damage to property and parked cars.

There were no reports of casualties.

The attack took place in the run up to the one year anniversary of the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Soleimani which was directed by Washington.

