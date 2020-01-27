Iraq: Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad

Two rockets were reported to have landed inside the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in the early hours of Monday.

One of the rockets reportedly landed near the United States Embassy.

No casualties were reported.

The Katyusha rockets fell inside the heavily fortified compound where government buildings and embassies are located.

This is the 20th such attack targetted against US assets since October. None of the attacks have been claimed but the US has blamed Iran-backed groups within Hashed al-Shaabi frequently in the past.

The attack comes within hours of Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Mohammed Allawi, announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy, after failing to secure the parliament's approval for his cabinet.

dvv/rc (AFP, Reuters)