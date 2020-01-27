 Iraq: Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad | News and current affairs from Germany and around the world | DW | 01.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

TOP STORIES

Iraq: Two rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad

One of the rockets reportedly landed near the United States Embassy. There were no casualties.

A member of Iraq's security forces stands guard at Tahrir Square in Baghdad (Reuters)

Two rockets were reported to have landed inside the Green Zone in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad in the early hours of Monday.

One of the rockets reportedly landed near the United States Embassy.

No casualties were reported.

The Katyusha rockets fell inside the heavily fortified compound where government buildings and embassies are located. 

Read more: US embassy in Iraq hit by rockets

This is the 20th such attack targetted against US assets since October. None of the attacks have been claimed but the US has blamed Iran-backed groups within Hashed al-Shaabi frequently in the past. 

The attack comes within hours of Iraqi Prime Minister-designate, Mohammed Allawi, announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy, after failing to secure the parliament's approval for his cabinet. 

dvv/rc (AFP, Reuters)

Related content

Irak US Botschaft in Bagdad

US embassy in Iraq hit by rockets 27.01.2020

Security sources say five rockets were fired at Baghdad's heavily-fortified Green Zone. Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi denounced the shelling and warned it may have serious repercussions for the country.

Irak Proteste in Bagdad

Iraq: 3 killed in Baghdad protests 21.01.2020

Stray bullets and tear gas canisters have killed three protesters in the Iraqi capital. In the high-security Green Zone, at least two rockets have landed near the US Embassy, according to police sources.

Irak l Proteste und Angriffe auf die US-Botschaft in Bagdad

Pro-militia protesters withdraw from US Embassy in Iraq 01.01.2020

Protesters loyal to Shiite militias have withdrawn from the perimeter of the US Embassy in Baghdad. US security staff fired tear gas at demonstrators, who had set fire to the roof of a recepütion area.

Advertisement