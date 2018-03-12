Robert Schwentke is a German filmmaker who's directed "The Time Traveler's Wife" (2009), "Red" (2010) and "The Captain" (2017).

Born in Stuttgart, Germany in 1968, Schwentke graduated from the Los Angeles film school in 1992. He directed two feature movies in Germany, "Tattoo" (2002) and "Eierdiebe" (2005), but moved on to Hollywood, directing the 2005 thriller "Flightplan," starring Jodie Foster, and the 2009 romantic comedy "The Time Traveler's Wife," based on the best-selling novel and starring Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams. He also directed the blockbuster "Red" (2010), an action movie comedy with Bruce Willis or Helen Mirren, inspired by the comics series of the same name. In 2017, Schwentke returned to his home country to tackle a chapter of World War II from an unusual perspective in his movie "The Captain," which premiered in Toronto.