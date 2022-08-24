Visit the new DW website

River Rhine

The Rhine is Germany's longest river. It has been an important transportation link between the north and south of Europe for thousands of years.

The Rhine starts in Switzerland and ends in The Netherlands. It is a major transport route, especially important for raw materials and goods from coal and iron ore to chemicals, fertilizers and car parts. The Rhine Valley is famous for wine. This page collates DW content refering to the Rhine River.

German Cabinet approves measure giving priority to coal on rail lines

German Cabinet approves measure giving priority to coal on rail lines 24.08.2022

Germany's Cabinet has approved a move to prioritize coal on the country's rail lines. After years spent moving away from coal and nuclear power, Germany has been forced by Russia's war against Ukraine to reconsider.
Drought: What is it and what can we do about it?

Drought: What is it and what can we do about it? 24.08.2022

Unlike other extreme events such as wildfires and floods, droughts often creep up slowly, causing immense damage by stealth. So what qualifies as a drought? And what can we do to safeguard against it?
Supply chains at risk as Rhine water dries up

Supply chains at risk as Rhine water dries up 19.08.2022

Drought is causing low water levels across Europe. The Rhine is Germany's most important waterway, and now supply chains are in danger.
Drought in Europe: Rainfall will not affect low water levels in Germany's rivers

Drought in Europe: Rainfall will not affect low water levels in Germany's rivers 18.08.2022

Experts have issued warnings for flash foods, but say the brief rainfall will not be enough to refill the country's dry rivers. In Spain and Portugal, wildfires were finally brought under control.
Dry rivers: Traffic backed up on Rhine as engine failure worsens woes

Dry rivers: Traffic backed up on Rhine as engine failure worsens woes 17.08.2022

Rivers and lakes across Europe are suffering from low water levels, affecting transport, electricity production, wildlife and farming. Now, traffic on the Rhine has been blocked by a ship's engine failure.
Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst

Drought: Germany's rivers dying of thirst 17.08.2022

Weeks without rain have led the water levels of the Rhine, Oder, Spree and other rivers to sink to record lows. It's resulted in shipping disruptions. But there are also some surprises emerging.

DW Business - America 16.08.2022

German industries warn about Rhine water level - Heat wave hampers cooling of nuclear power plants - Elvis still big business 45 years after his death
German industry raises alarm over falling Rhine River level

German industry raises alarm over falling Rhine River level 16.08.2022

Representatives of Germany industry warn that firms may have to slash production as the level of the Rhine River falls to a record low, making it ever harder to transport cargo.

DW Business

DW Business 16.08.2022

Rhine water levels fall further amid drought - Heat wave hampers cooling of nuclear power plants - Russian gas crisis puts Germany on notice
Rhine River water levels plumb new depths, but rain forecast

Rhine River water levels plumb new depths, but rain forecast 15.08.2022

Europe's second-largest river is continuing to dry up, affecting freight barges and even forcing one passenger ferry to halt its operations entirely. But rain is forecast this week.
DW Business

DW Business 12.08.2022

Rhine nears historic low as drought bites deep - Spanish energy rules make beating the heat harder - Sri Lanka looks to IMF, China for help with debt
Germany: Rhine water levels expected to drop even further

Germany: Rhine water levels expected to drop even further 11.08.2022

Already critically low water levels in Germany's most important waterway could drop even lower next week. Shipping costs have climbed as much as five times as barges are forced to carry fewer goods.

Rivers across Europe are too dry, too low and too warm

Rivers across Europe are too dry, too low and too warm 10.08.2022

Extended heat and low rainfall across Europe are causing major rivers to dry up. This is having serious consequences for wildlife, the economy and the people living near the Rhine, Po, Thames and other affected rivers.
Rhine's low water levels hit German shipping, minister touts dredging

Rhine's low water levels hit German shipping, minister touts dredging 08.08.2022

Industrial production tends to decrease when water levels on the Rhine River remain low, a challenge to German industry also dealing with heightened tensions around supply chains and other resources.

Low water again threatens to sink industries along the Rhine

Low water again threatens to sink industries along the Rhine 21.07.2022

Water levels in Europe's most important river have dropped amid searing temperatures, bringing back memories of the 2018 drought that shut down the waterway. Are businesses better prepared now?

Opinion: Germany's Ahr Valley flood disaster management is the next tragedy

Opinion: Germany's Ahr Valley flood disaster management is the next tragedy 14.07.2022

One year after the flood disaster in two German states, those affected are still struggling with the trauma and the consequences of political failure, writes Christoph Strack.
