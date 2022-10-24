  1. Skip to content
Britain's Conservative MP Rishi Sunak
Rishi Sunak could be named Britain's next prime ministerImage: Hannah McKay/REUTERS
PoliticsUnited Kingdom

Rishi Sunak closes in on British prime minister job

8 minutes ago

The former British finance minister is seen as favorite to win the Conservative Party leadership race after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson pulled out.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ib8D

The Conservative Party is due to name the candidates running for its leadership and the British prime minister job.

Rishi Sunak, the former British finance minister, is expected to win outright after former Prime Minister Boris Johnson withdrew from the race.

It is the second race in just months to pick a leader following tumultuous months of scandals and market turmoil. 

Outgoing Prime Minister Liz Truss' resigned on Thursday, after just six weeks in office.

In September, Sunak was defeated by Truss in a party leadership vote in the wake of Johnson's downfall.

Boris Johnson drops out of PM race

How is the Conservative Party picking a new leader?

The party said it would accelerate the race to pick a new prime minister within a week. 

Sunak is the only candidate with the confirmed support of more than 100 lawmakers, the number needed to run in the race. According to The Guardian, 51% of Conservative lawmakers back Sunak. 

The figure puts pressure on the House of Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt, who is also eyeing the position.

Mordaunt, however, does not seem to have the required 100 votes. A total of 27 Tory lawmakers back her, although she claims to have the support of 90, The Guardian reported.

Sunak is set to win by acclamation If Mordaunt doesn't reach 100 nominations. If she does, the party's 357 lawmakers will hold a vote on Monday to show their support. 

If neither candidates drop out, some 172,000 Conservative Party members will get to cast their vote. A result is expected on Friday. 

Who is Rishi Sunak?

The 42-year-old politician could become Britain's youngest prime minister in more than two centuries, the country's first nonwhite leader and the first Hindu to take the job. 

Winning the Conservative leadership race would also give Sunak vindication, as he had warned in the last campaign that Truss' economic plans would backfire — and they did.

But Sunak himself had set the country on course to have its biggest tax burden in decades as he served as finance minister between February 2020 and July 2022.

He had backed tax cuts but said he would only bring them forward once inflation was brought under control. 

fb/rt (AFP, AP, Reuters)

