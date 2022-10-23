  1. Skip to content
Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives at Gatwick Airport in London, after travelling on a flight from the Caribbean, following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister, Saturday Oct. 22, 2022.
Johnson had flown back from a Caribbean holiday and started furiously lobbying for support, only to announce he would not run after all, in developments more than a little reminiscent of 2016Image: Gareth Fuller/AP/picture alliance
Politics

Boris Johnson pulls out of Conservative leadership race

1 hour ago

Former Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said he will not be running to become Conservative Party leader once again. He insisted that he had secured the support of 100 MPs required to run, without having to prove it.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Ia2D

Boris Johnson announced late on Sunday that he would not be standing for the leadership of the Conservative Party, and by extension another stint as British prime minister.

This put Johnson's former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak seemingly in prime position to seek the job. Sunak is one of two politicians, along with Penny Mordaunt, to have officially expressed a desire to run, and the only candidate who had more than 100 public endorsements from Conservative lawmakers, the minimum threshold to qualify for the role.  

What did Johnson say? 

Johnson said that he had been "overwhelmed by the number of people who suggested that I should once again contest the Conservative Party leadership" in the last few days, following Liz Truss' resignation after just a few weeks in office

He said he believed he was "uniquely placed to avert a general election now," and that he had cleared the "very high hurdle of 102 nominations, including a proposer and a seconder" required to qualify for the contest.

"But in the course of the last days I have sadly come to the conclusion that this would simply not be the right thing to do. You can't govern effectively unless you have a united party in parliament," Johnson said.  

He said he would therefore not allow his nomination to go forward and said he would commit his support to "whoever succeeds," suggesting he did not intend to endorse anybody else. 

He appeared to leave the door open for some later return, concluding the message to supporters: "I believe that I have much to offer but I am afraid that this is simply not the right time."

Path cleared for Rishi Sunak? Mordaunt still in contention

Johnson's announcement adds further weight to the leadership bid of bookmakers' favorite Rishi Sunak. 

Sunak is one of two candidates to have declared, and the only one who more than 100 Conservative MPs have publicly backed. 

The high threshold of 100 MPs' support is a new rule the party has introduced, changing its existing leadership election standards in a bid to avoid continued division in a party that has now toppled two of its own prime ministers in a matter of months. 

There are 357 Conservative MPs, however, meaning that in theory, the other candidate Penny Mordaunt might be able to secure enough support to contest the leadership with Sunak. As of Sunday evening, Mordaunt had 24 declared backers.

If more than one person qualifies by the 2 p.m (1300 UTC/GMT) deadline on Monday, the Conservatives plan to hold an online members' vote to pick a winner.

Johnson said that he had held talks with both Sunak and Mordaunt "because I hoped that we could come together in the national interest," but said "we have sadly not been able to work out a way of doing this." 

Shades of June 2016

Sunday's statement had echoes of June 30, 2016, barely a week after the Brexit referendum. At the time, Johnson was seen by many as the likely candidate to run to succeed David Cameron having been the front man for the "Leave" campaign. 

Johnson went through a furious process of drumming up support for a run, only to hold a press conference in which he said he had come to the conclusion that "that person cannot be me."

British PM Liz Truss resigns

msh/jsi (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)

