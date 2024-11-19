  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationUnited Arab Emirates

REV – The Auto & Mobility Show

November 19, 2024

Is the Lamborghini Revuelto worth its price of over €500,000? We find out. Dubai is a paradise for well-heeled buyers of rare supercars. And a company in Bavaria has started making quiet, clean e-tractors for farms.

Influencer Supercar Blondie drives the world’s coolest cars and BYD targets the European EV market
Cars and TransportationNovember 5, 202426:06 min
REV Check Opel Zafira

Check: Testing the Opel Zafira Electric

REV’s tests the Opel Zafira Electric. Can it compete with more expensive vans like the VW ID. Buzz?
Cars and TransportationOctober 9, 202409:58 min
The rise, fall, and return of EVs: An automotive history

REV uncovers the fascinating – and surprising – history of electric cars.
Cars and TransportationSeptember 24, 202417:34 min
REV Explains Dubai Cars

Dubai – The capital of supercars

In Dubai, you can walk into a dealership and buy a supercar – if you’re willing to pay the price
Cars and TransportationNovember 19, 202408:47 min
REV E Traktoren

Pioneering e-tractors for farms

Tadus, company in Bavaria, has started making quiet, clean, efficient e-tractors for farms.
Cars and TransportationNovember 19, 202404:08 min
REV Check Lamborghini Revuelto

Testing the Lamborghini Revuelto

Is the Lamborghini Revuelto worth its price of over €500,000? REV puts it to the test to find out.
Cars and TransportationNovember 19, 202410:56 min
New thinking and technology are revolutionizing our cars, our cities, and our way of life. Rev not only wants to know how quickly we get from A to B, but also how we get there.

