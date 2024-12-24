REV: The Auto & Mobility Show

Cars and TransportationUnited States of AmericaREV: The Auto & Mobility ShowTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCars and TransportationUnited States of America12/24/2024December 24, 2024With costs skyrocketing, owning a car is becoming a luxury for many in the US. Is the "American Dream" in crisis? And Portugal sees itself as an e-mobility pioneer. Is it paving the way for the rest of Europe?https://p.dw.com/p/4gPNXAdvertisement