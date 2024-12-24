  1. Skip to content
Cars and TransportationUnited States of America

REV: The Auto & Mobility Show

December 24, 2024

With costs skyrocketing, owning a car is becoming a luxury for many in the US. Is the "American Dream" in crisis? And Portugal sees itself as an e-mobility pioneer. Is it paving the way for the rest of Europe?

Travel-trailers – Glamping in an Airstream

Real-life road movie: travel-trailer fans on the road in an Airstream
Cars and TransportationDecember 14, 202107:00 min
Check Landcruiser REV

More modern and more economical: the Toyota Land Crusier

It's the archetypal off-roader: the Toyota Land Crusier - now more modern and economical than ever.
Cars and TransportationSeptember 15, 202106:52 min
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV — The Auto & Mobility Show

Testing the Mazda CX-80. And the shift back to internal combustion engines by some carmakers.
Cars and TransportationNovember 26, 202426:04 min
DW REV Sendungslogo Composite

REV — The Auto & Mobility Show

Influencer Supercar Blondie drives the world’s coolest cars and BYD targets the European EV market
Cars and TransportationNovember 5, 202426:06 min
REV Check Opel Zafira

Check: Testing the Opel Zafira Electric

REV’s tests the Opel Zafira Electric. Can it compete with more expensive vans like the VW ID. Buzz?
Cars and TransportationOctober 9, 202409:58 min
REV Audi S Etron GT

Is the Audi S e-tron GT worth its price?

The Audi S e-tron GT has plenty of power, good range and fast charging. But is it worth €126,000?
Cars and TransportationDecember 12, 202409:57 min
A large black car flying an American and a German flag drives along a road, followed by other cars, some with flashing sirens.

The secrets of securing world leaders' cars

Berlin's military police share some of their secrets to keeping visiting heads of state safe while on the road.
Cars and TransportationDecember 3, 202410:34 min
REV: CH Cupra Terramar

Testing the Cupra Terramar

Check out Cupra's Terramar VZ. How does the gas-powered SUV compared to the plug-in hybrid variant?
Cars and TransportationDecember 3, 202408:20 min
DW Rev Sendungslogo deutsch und englisch

REV — The Global Auto and Mobility Show

New thinking and technology are revolutionizing our cars, our cities, and our way of life. Rev not only wants to know how quickly we get from A to B, but also how we get there.

