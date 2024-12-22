Return to Syria: Balancing hope and apprehension

Ten years ago, Syrian Omar Al Masry went into exile in Beirut. One of his brothers died in an Assad torture prison and before he fled, Omar himself spent three months in one of the regime's notorious prison camps. Now, the 38-year-old is overjoyed and confident that Syria's dark years are behind it. We accompany him as he returns to Damascus and his home village of Qatana for the first time. What hopes do Omar and his family have for the future? What difficulties will they encounter? A report by Jan-Philipp Scholz.