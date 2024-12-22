  1. Skip to content
SocietySyria

Return to Syria: Balancing hope and apprehension

Jan-Philipp Scholz
December 22, 2024

Many Syrians are euphoric after the fall of the Assad regime, with some already returning from exile. What awaits those choosing to return home?

https://p.dw.com/p/4oUNx

Ten years ago, Syrian Omar Al Masry went into exile in Beirut. One of his brothers died in an Assad torture prison and before he fled, Omar himself spent three months in one of the regime's notorious prison camps. Now, the 38-year-old is overjoyed and confident that Syria's dark years are behind it. We accompany him as he returns to Damascus and his home village of Qatana for the first time. What hopes do Omar and his family have for the future? What difficulties will they encounter? A report by Jan-Philipp Scholz.

About the show

DW "Reporter" Sendungslogo (Composite)

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

