Rethinking African democracies

Delegates attending the Africa Drive for Democracy Conference this week said that unless issues surrounding a lack of democracy among African countries are resolved, governments are likely to lose the confidence of their citizens.

The gathering in the northern Tanzanian city of Arusha was called by a wide range of leaders of institutions working to safeguard democratic principles in Africa.

The attendees discussed the importance of freedom of expression, particularly during election campaigns.

Social media shutdowns

Concern was raised over several issues what could have impacted election results.

In the run-up to Rwanda's 2017 election, people were not allowed to criticize the ruling party.

Delegates at the Arusha meeting also spoke about how the internet and social media were restricted in the days before Tanzania's 2020 elections.

The delegates commited to claiming and occupying the institutions of democracy

In Uganda, officials ordered internet service providers to shut down social media and messaging applications ahead of the country's 2021 presidential election.

'Weak democracies'

Many delegates said they believe that ongoing crises across the continent have been caused by leaders failing to uphold democratic principles during their terms in office.

Yvonne Aki-Sawyer, the mayor of Freetown, Sierra Leone touched on the challenges of weak democracies coupled with climate change in developing countries.

Social media apps are used by political parties in Uganda for campaigning

"If governments shall fail to avail basic and social needs to their populations, it means they are descending their people into abject poverty," the Sierra Leonean said.

"Also, a big number of Africans are faced with poverty as a result of climate change, therefore democracy means inclusive leadership whose responsibility is to serve people."

Backbone for people's rights

Aki-Sawyer told the Sierra Leone Telegraph that it is "imperative that democracy in Africa is not a hollow word, but one which genuinely facilitates citizen participation, freedom of expression and association, access to justice and ultimately yields the dividend of improved living standards, access to services and economic growth for citizens."

Other delegates at the two-day event said that democracy could serve as a backbone for people's rights to make decisions free of any influence and meddling.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Martin Fayulu asked the Constitutional Court of DR Congo to nullify the vote result Martin Fayulu rejected the result of the 30 December 2018 presidential election that placed him runner up to Felix Tshisekedi, another opposition candidate. Fayulu filed an petitioned the Constitutional Court to nullify Tshisekedi's win. But it ruled that his challenge was "inadmissible." Election results had shown Fayulu won 34.8 percent of the vote while Tshisekedi 38.57 percent.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Cameroon's Maurice Kamto declares a win Maurice Kamto, the opposition candidate for the MRC and FDP coalition, declared himself the winner of the presidential vote held on Sunday, October 7, 2018. He is one of seven candidates in the race against Cameroon's longtime leader Paul Biya, who has been in office for 36 years. "I call on President Biya to ensure a peaceful transition and avoid situations that may be ugly," Kamto declared.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Nelson Chamisa, the 'legitimate president' of Zimbabwe Zimbabwe's young opposition leader, Nelson Chamisa, contested the election victory of President Emmerson Mnangagwa after the first post-Mugabe polls were held on July 30, 2018. He proclaimed himself the president in a symbolic swearing-in ceremony.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Soumaila Cisse rejects results in Mali Mali's Soumaila Cisse didn't go as far as the inauguration ceremony but spoke of a vacuum of power in Mali after his rival Ibrahim Boubacar Keita took power. On August 20, the constitutional court declared Keita the winner of the election, winning 67 percent of the vote in a run-off election.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Kenya's 'peoples president' shakes hands with power On January 20, 2018, Raila Odinga, the main challenger of Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta, swore himself in as the "peoples’ president." He had boycotted a re-run of the elections in October 2017, after winning a court case over the legitimacy of the first election. While the post-election environment had been tense, Odinga and Kenyatta announced a surprise reconciliation in March 2018.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Jean Ping: 'I will exercise the power you invested in me' Two years after the presidential polls in August 2016, Gabon's opposition leader Jean Ping is still determined to press his point. In August 2018 he reaffirmed his intention to continue his fight. Ping had initially placed his hopes on an investigation of the International Criminal Court (ICC) into the post-election violence, yet the case was closed. The criteria to investigate had not been met.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Uganda's Besigye: The longtime rival In February 2016, Kizza Besigye ran for office for the fourth time against Uganda's 30-year-long leader Yoweri Museveni. When Museveni claimed victory, Besigye inaugurated himself in an alternative ceremony. He was arrested and accused of high treason but was released a few weeks later.

Africa's opposition leaders who claimed early victories Etienne Tshisekedi: DRC's two-time 'winner' In 2006 and 2011, Etienne Tshisekedi, leader of the Democratic Republic of Congo's UDPS party, claimed victory over President Joseph Kabila. He was seen as one of Kabila's main challengers hoping to run again in the next elections. He died after a period of illness in 2017, after which his son Felix took over party leadership. Author: Anne Le Touzé



"When we talk about democracy, we not only focus on politics but on the economy, culture and political system that hinges on rule of law that denounces any corruption-related issues," said Hardi Yakubu, from the Africa Democracy Institute in Dakar.

Africa has demonstrated outstanding performance in terms of good governance, democracy and the rule of law.

Emphasis has been placed on amending policies and laws pertaining to how sustainable democracies across in Africa could be realized, according to Jenerali Ulimwengu a renowned journalist and political analyst in Tanzania.

The Africa Drive for Democracy Conference attracted about 100 delegates from across Africa

"The situation is worse in some of the African countries as presented in the conference, we have been deceived that, development and democracy is to building infrastructures such as roads, flyovers, and large bridges," said Ulimwengu.

"We have been told so and we believed, that is a big lie."

The delegates commited to claiming and occupying the institutions of democracy — nationally, regionally and continentally — and to recognize and celebrate those who have led the struggle for democracy within and beyond their boundaries.

Edited by Keith Walker