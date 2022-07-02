 Restored masterpiece: The Isenheim Altarpiece | Arts | DW | 02.07.2022

Arts

Restored masterpiece: The Isenheim Altarpiece

Matthias Grünewald's paintings are masterpieces of the late Gothic era. After four years of work, experts have restored the painter's famous Isenheim Altarpiece to its former glory.

  • Incarnation (r.) and resurrection of Christ, two paintings of Isenheim altarpiece.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Consolation for sufferers

    The altarpiece has several sets of wings, with 11 sections of paintings and a central shrine filled with sculptures carved by Niklaus von Hagenau. The altarpiece was commissioned by the Antonite monastery in Isenheim near Colmar, in today's France. Dedicated to St. Anthony, it was intended to serve as a consolation for people suffering from ergot poisoning, known as St Anthony's fire.

  • Two paintings of Isenheim altarpiece.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Of demons and peaceful conversation

    German Renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald painted what were probably the most gruesome altarpieces north of the Alps. The left panel shows the temptations of St. Anthony, lying on the ground and tormented by demons. In contrast, on the right, St. Anthony Abbas is engaged in peaceful conversation with Paul the Hermit as a raven approaches with a loaf of bread in its beak.

  • Isenheim altarpiece.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    The will to live

    St. Anthony is the patron saint of the Antonite Order, which ran a monastery hospital near Colmar back in Grünewald's day. The monks treated people who suffered from the widespread, almost incurable ergot poisoning. Grünewald's altarpiece was intended for the hospital's church. Sick people were brought to the altar, in hopes the paintings would give them courage to live.

  • Ancient painting depicting the resurrection of Christ.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Resurrection and Assumption

    Jesus rises from the tomb, while guards clad in armor and bearing swords tumble at his feet. Jesus' upper body and face are bathed in light as he dematerializes. The artist's idea behind the painting still surprises today — Grünewald's depiction is considered the most radiant resurrection painting in art history.

  • Szene mit der Madonna und ihrem neugeborenen Jesus.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Nativity scene

    Grünewald created a convertible altar's retable, which could be opened and closed following the Church calendar and service regulations. In this way, the altarpiece's various panels became visible. The nativity scene with the Madonna and newborn baby Jesus is the Christmas centerpiece of the Isenheim Altarpiece.

  • Isenheim Altar

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Hidden panels

    The Antonite monks prayed in front of paintings for Advent, Christmas, Passiontide and feast days dedicated to Mary. Commoners people were only allowed to look at the panels through a rood screen. Only fragments of the masterly depictions were visible in the dim light. But Grünewald's pictorial language was more excessive than that of his contemporaries Dürer or Cranach.

  • Man with a brush working on a painting that is part of the Isenheim altarpiece

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Years of restoration

    Restoration went on for four years, with the restorers virtually working under the eyes of the visitors. Old overpaintings were removed, original colors exposed, dirt removed. Before restoration at Musee Unterlinden, the paintings were x-rayed and examined with 3D microscopes. The restorers also took pigment samples.

  • Boxes containing sculpted heads.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    X-rays and chemical analysis

    The entire retable with its panel paintings and colored sculptures was examined with imaging techniques including direct light, infrared, infrared reflectography, UV fluorescence and X-ray. Chemical and physical analyses, directly on the artworks or on micro samples, revealed the composition of pigments, binders and dyes. The restoration cost about €1.4 million ($1.5 million).

  • An ancient portrait of Matthias Grünewald.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    Paintings, fountains and soap

    As a painter and draftsman, Matthias Grünewald, alias Mathis Gothart-Nithart, was unique in Renaissance painting. Considered a strict, ascetic man open to new ideas, Grünewald also worked as a fountain builder and soap maker. Grünewald was probably born in Würzburg in about 1480 and died in Halle an der Saale around 1530.

  • People looking at the Isenheim Altarpiece.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    A World Heritage site

    The altarpiece originally stood in the monastery church of the Antonite order in Isenheim near Colmar. The late Gothic masterpiece, which owes its fame to two 16th-century German masters, has been in Colmar since 1793, where it was taken during the turmoil of the French Revolution. The altarpiece, a World Heritage site, is showcased in the city's Musee Unterlinden.

  • the courtyard of a former convent, now Musee Unterlinden.

    A World Heritage site: Isenheim Altarpiece

    A 13th-century convent turned into a museum

    The Musee Unterlinden in Colmar has a large collection of objects from the Neolithic to the present, in particular of sacred art from the Middle Ages to the Renaissance from the Upper Rhine region. The museum is housed in a former Dominican convent, as well as a modern extension of the building. It is the second most visited museum in France

    Author: Stefan Dege


To renovate the Isenheim Altarpiece, old overpaintings were removed to reveal the original colors, and dirt was cleared from the masterpiece — all under the eyes of the visitors of the museum where it is kept.

Before restoration began at the Musee Unterlinden in the French city of Colmar, the paintings were X-rayed and examined under 3D microscopes.

Experts also removed pigment samples during the 4-year restoration process, which cost €1.4 million ($1.5 million) and was financed by the Societe Schongauer and the French culture ministry.

Museum director Pantxika De Paepa is more than happy with the results: "Apart from the original beauty, you can now also see the interplay between the panels and the sculptures," she told DW.

Pantxika de Paepe

Pantxika de Paepa, director of the Musee Unterlinden in Colmar

The works by German Renaissance painter Matthias Grünewald offer a dramatic depiction of the crucifixion of Christ: The wooden cross, on which Jesus Christ hangs, appears oversized. His body, covered with wounds, is heavy, weighing down the horizontal beam of the cross. His outstretched arms look as if they are being pulled out of his shoulders. His palms, nailed to the beams, are cramped in pain, spread out toward the sky. John the Baptist and Mother Mary are grieving at the foot of the cross.

Commissioned by monks

The paintings were created between 1512 and 1516 after being commissioned by the Monastery of St. Anthony in Isenheim, located at the old Roman route from Mainz to Basel. Pilgrims on the way to Rome stopped here.

The Order of St. Anthony also ran a hospital close to Colmar and treated many people with ergotism — a disease caused by the ergot fungus, which grows on rye and other cereal grasses, leading to spasms, hallucinations and burning sensations.

A hand hold a small paintbrush working on the corner of a wooden frame.

The restoration took four years to complete

Historically, the disease was also known as St. Anthony's fire, as its gangrenous version causing affected tissues to blacken and look charred in advanced stages. There was no treatment at the time to heal the illness. Grünewald's altar was placed in the monastery's church so that sick people could find solace.

The painter's work is now on display at Colmar's Unterlinden museum, a former monastery of the Dominican nuns.

The paintings were made on two fixed and four movable altar wings. The sculptures in the main shrine are believed to have been made by the sculptor Niklaus von Hagenau from Strasbourg. These pieces were also painstakingly restored.

The restoration changed the altar, explains museum director de Paepe: "The panel paintings and sculptures form a visible unit again," she says.

Grünewald's paintings all shine with a new brilliance and colorfulness. The painted wooden sculptures of Nikolaus von Hagenau also have gained in visual impact through the restoration.

Chief restorer Antony Pontabry summarizes an important result of the analyzes and restorations: "We learned that Grünewald's altar was intended from the outset as a joint composition of all the craftsmen and artists involved," he told DW. "Paintings, sculptures and frames were all hand-made."

The altar was conceived with 11 display that could be opened or shut depending upon the liturgical calendar and prayer service requirements.

The monks then prayed directly in front of the altar during Christian feasts such as Advent, Christmas or Passiontide, while laypeople were only allowed to view the panels through a rood screen, which was a richly decorated barrier that separated the choir and nave.

Late Gothis Age painter Matthias Grünewald

Painter Matthias Grünewald

Vivid description of Jesus' sufferings

Grünewald's imagery was excessive compared to his contemporaries Dürer or Cranach. In the detailed representation of the suffering of Christ on the Cross, the liberating scene of Christ's resurrection or the depiction of St. Anthony's torment, Grünewald masterfully merges realistic representation with his mystical worldview.

The crucifixion of the Son of God, a common motive of devotional pictures in the Middle Ages, has an exceptionally direct effect in the case of Grünewald's images. Before him, no artist north of the Alps had depicted the killing in Golgtha, the misery and the torment of the martyr in a similarly brutal manner.

The body of Grünewald's Jesus is also ridden with green-blue wounds, telling signs of ergotism. The Messiah suffers from St. Anthony's fire, like so many people at the time.

Grünewald's work impressed not only his contemporaries. When the altar was brought to Munich after the end of World War II, the writer Thomas Mann saw it in the Alte Pinakothek Museum.

Mann wrote in his diary about the strong impression the paintings had left on him, the colorful Madonna scene's "sweetness" contrasting with the "grotesque misery" of the crucifixion. 

The paintings were one of the "strongest" he had ever seen, he wrote. Expressionists like Max Beckmann, Paul Klee, August Macke and Marianne von Werefkin were also inspired by Grünewald. The composer Paul Hindemith called his 1935 symphony and opera, "Mathis the painter."

Experts evaluate a painting by Matthias Grünewald

Experts evaluate a painting

World Cultural heritage

The Isenheim Altarpiece was brought back to Colmar in September 1919. Writer Elias Canetti stood for a whole day in front of the masterpiece when he visited the museum in 1927, saying he felt the "horrifying condition" of Christ's body was true. He said that the images, depicting an event from which one would have turned away from in horror in real life, allowed him to grasp the beauty and transfiguration of the crucifixion.

Today, the Isenheim altarpiece is a World Heritage site. With it, the Musee Unterlinden owns one of the most famous masterpieces of the late Gothic era and is — after the Louvre — the most visited museum in France.

This article was originally written in German.

