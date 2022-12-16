Rebels in Myanmar

He’s one of the youngest in the rebel force that has taken shape since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar. Many of those flocking to the armed resistance are quite young. Some have traded their school uniforms and classrooms for arms and a jungle camp to carry on the struggle against the country’s military rulers. They see themselves as essentially pro-democratic forces, but they haven’t hesitated to resort to brutal guerilla tactics. Dennis and Patrick Weinert report from the embattled rebel territories and meet up with fighters at one of the resistance’s secret bases.