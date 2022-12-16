  1. Skip to content
Rebels in Myanmar

1 hour ago

Naing Myel Htet Kyaw says: “We must take up arms. My parents support that.” The 18-year-old is fighting against the military in Myanmar. 

He’s one of the youngest in the rebel force that has taken shape since the 2021 military coup in Myanmar. Many of those flocking to the armed resistance are quite young. Some have traded their school uniforms and classrooms for arms and a jungle camp to carry on the struggle against the country’s military rulers.  They see themselves as essentially pro-democratic forces, but they haven’t hesitated to resort to brutal guerilla tactics. Dennis and Patrick Weinert report from the embattled rebel territories and meet up with fighters at one of the resistance’s secret bases.   

About the show

DW Reporter Sendungslogo

Reporter — On Location

DW’s on-the-ground reporters are always close to the action, be it covering international events or zooming in on some of the quirks of daily life. Camera always in hand, they report on the changes they see taking place in Germany, Europe and around the world.

DW's Top Story

More stories from DW

