Israel's war against Hezbollah, Hamas continues

Alex Footman
October 21, 2024

As airstrikes hit Lebanon, a senior US diplomat has been holding talks with some of the country's officials on conditions for a cease-fire between Israel and the Hezbollah militant group. Meanwhile, there's no such deal on the horizon in Gaza.

