  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Middle EastUkraineUS election 2024
ConflictsMiddle East

US makes new push for Middle East cease-fire

Phil Gayle | Tania Krämer
October 22, 2024

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken met with Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on the first day of his week-long Middle East tour — his 11th visit to the region since the war in Gaza began a year ago. DW correspondent Tania Krämer reports.

https://p.dw.com/p/4m6oQ
Skip next section Similar stories from Middle East

Similar stories from Middle East

Two Palestinian youths use a makeshift wheeled cart to haul water in Rafah

Aid agencies concerned about Gaza water supplies

In the city of Rafah, over a million displaced Palestinians are struggling to access even the basic needs for survival.
ConflictsFebruary 21, 202401:55 min
Vorschaubild für die Reihe Mapped Out

Why Iran and Israel are enemies

The attack on Iran's embassy and launch of drones against Israel escalated tensions. "Mapped Out" examines the conflict.
ConflictsDecember 1, 202313:29 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

Chreyteh, in helmet and bullet-proof vest, stands in front of Al Sahel Hospital in Beirut

DW reporter inspects Beirut's Al Sahel Hospital

DW's Mohamad Chreyteh was among the journalists invited to tour a hospital Israel says hides Hezbollah cash and gold.
ConflictsOctober 22, 202404:33 min
A damaged facade of the Al-Kard al-Hassan bank in Dahiyeh, Lebanon

Israel's war against Hezbollah, Hamas continues

Washington is trying a new push for de-escalation, two weeks before the US presidential election.
ConflictsOctober 21, 202402:34 min
Yahya Sinwar, leader of Hamas in the Gaza Strip pictured at the funeral of Hamas official, Mazen Faqha in Gaza city on March 25, 2017.

Hamas yet to name next leader after Sinwar's death

Now that Israel has killed Yahya Sinwar, attention is turning to who might become the militant group's next leader.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202402:01 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

A laptop sits on a chair. The laptop screen shows a ship.

Russia's spy ships comb the Baltic sea

Under the guise of research, Russian ships are spying on Western infrastructure.
ConflictsOctober 18, 202407:10 min
NATO's new Secretary General Mark Rutte seen at a ceremony to mark the end of Jens Stoltenberg's term as head of the alliance

Mark Rutte takes over as NATO secretary general

The new head of NATO says keeping up support for Ukraine is a top priority for the alliance.
ConflictsOctober 1, 202402:42 min
DW "To the Point" Sendungslogo englisch

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Putin's red line?

Long-range weapons for Ukraine: Why is the West hesitating?
ConflictsSeptember 19, 202426:04 min
Show more